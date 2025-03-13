Gabby Thomas reveals her dream of an alternative career after cross over meet with LOVB Austin Volleyball players

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas recently posted about an alternative career in volleyball after a cross over meet with LOVB Austin volleyball players. The 28-year-old sprinter shared her experience on her Instagram profile.

Grand Slam Track's official Instagram page shared an image of a crossover between track athletes Nikki Hiltz, Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Morolake Akinosun, and Gabby Thomas, and volleyball players from the LOVB Austin team.

The Instagram post was captioned as,

"Having fun in the sun at @sxsw with some friends!!☀️ @lovbatx 🏐"

Screengrab of Gabby Thomas' comment on the Grand Slam Track Instagram post [Image Source : Grand Slam Track Instagram]

Thomas immediately commented,

"Love this crossover"

That was not all. The American sprinter also shared the image on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"In another life I'm definitely a volleyball player"

Screengrab of Gabby Thomas' Instagram story [Image Source : Gabby Thomas' Instagram]

In a recent conversation with ESPN, Thomas spoke about a piece of advice that she would give to her younger self.

"Advice/inspiration that I would give my younger self - don't be afraid to surround yourself with people who uplift and push you. Being outside your comfort zone and rising to every occasion will become your super power. Embrace it, appreciate it, and grow from it. Coaches, mentors, and teammates who challenge you will motivate you to achieve things you never would've imagined," she said.

Gabby Thomas had a brilliant season last year. She shocked everyone by winning three Olympic gold medals in the women's 200m, women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay events at the Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas reflects on following the footsteps of her icon Allyson Felix

Gabby Thomas talks about following her idol Allyson Felix [Image Source : Getty]

Gabby Thomas is a huge fan of Allyson Felix, one of the greatest female athletes of all time. In an interview with the Olympics channel after the Paris Olympics, the 28-year-old sprinter talked about how she emulated her idol at the quadrennial event in Paris.

“Being the first woman to win the 200m gold since Allyson Felix in 2012 is such a great feeling because I have looked up to her for so long, ever since I was a child. She’s such great representation, but I still never imagined that I would be quite in that exact position.”

Thomas further added,

“So, to be here and follow in her footsteps is such an honour, not only because of what she does on the track and her performances but what she does off the track and what that means for myself and other young girls.”

Gabby Thomas is aiming to make it big in the 2025 season. She will first be seen in action at the much talked about Grand Slam Track season, which shall commence from April 2025.

