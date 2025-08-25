Gabby Thomas soaks in the sun with fiancé Spencer McManes while enjoying track downtime

Gabby Thomas and her fiancé, Spencer McManes, soaked up some sun as they enjoyed quality time together. Gabby Thomas came off a 200m podium finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships, building up to the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The 28-year-old took some time off her career to reset in her fiancé, Spencer McManes' company. The couple relaxed in the sun loungers in swimsuits, as Thomas, who donned a black bikini, clicked the selfie, while McManes seemed busy on his phone. She captioned her Instagram story as

"Hi @spencermcmanes"

Thomas shares frame with her fiance as both enjoy soaking up the sun; Instagram - @gabbythomas

Thomas has been with McManes since 2022. The latter, who played college football at Yale, hit her up on Instagram after the sprinter got impressed with his pizza reviews on the social media platform. McManes was the biggest support system at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Gabby Thomas unfurled victory in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events.

Thomas has had massive success at the Grand Slam Track this year. She earned the long sprints Slam champion's title after medaling in the 200m and 400m. The American continued her momentum in the following GST stops until competing at the US Nationals.

Despite entering both the 100m and 200m, she withdrew from the former event after running in the heats. In the half-lap, she earned a third-place finish behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle.

Gabby Thomas once revealed why she doesn't let Spencer McManes get involved in her track career

Thomas and McManes at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas has been active on social media but rarely posts about her personal life. Most of her posts surround her career in track and business. In an interview from October 2024, the three-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about the reason why she keeps her then-boyfriend and now fiancé, Spencer McManes, away from her profession.

"I wouldn’t really allow that. My training is between my team and I and my coach and I and my [physical therapist] and all of that. ... He’s a good balance. It’s good to have someone to come home to who isn’t in the track world." (via Huff Post)

Thomas featured on Vogue's Winter 2025 cover and in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She partnered with several brands in the past year, while she basked in the glory of her successes at the Paris Games.

