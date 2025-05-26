Gabby Thomas gushes over fiance Spencer McManes during special Date Night

Gabby Thomas stepped out for a date night with her fiancé, Spencer McManes, as she enjoyed her time away from the track after successful Grand Slam Track campaigns. Thomas will be part of the short sprints line-up at the GST Philadelphia stop, slated for May 31 - June 1, 2025.

Thomas was fresh off a successful 2024 season, winning three golds at the Paris Games, when her long-time boyfriend Spencer McManes planned to propose to her for marriage. The Olympian and McManes announced their engagement in a Vogue interview on March 25. Following that, Gabby Thomas participated in the inaugural stop of the Grand Slam Track in Jamaica, bagging $100,000, and continued her momentum in Miami, adding more $50,000 to her prize money reserve.

Besides balancing track duties, she has also been enjoying her life as the fiancée of McManes. The couple recently stepped out for a date, as posted by the former on her Instagram story.

"Date night with my handsome fiance @spencermcmanes"

Gabby Thomas shares a selfie with her fiance on a date; Instagram - @gabbythomas

Thomas, wearing a polka dotted outfit, posed in a selfie with her partner, who donned a dark grey shirt and black hat.

Talking about the marriage proposal to Vogue, Gabby Thomas revealed how difficult it was to surprise her, and Spencer impressed her this time.

“Normally he’s very bad with surprises—and this was the one surprise I think I've ever witnessed him keep.”

Sharing a mutual love for pizza, the two started dating in 2022 after McManes slid into her DM.

At the first GST stop, Thomas won the 200m event but finished second in the 400m. In Miami, she clinched the half-lap win but finished fourth in the 100m. The three-time Olympic gold medalist will vie for the short sprints podium at the Philadelphia stop, slated for May 31 - June 1.

Gabby Thomas shared an inspiring message after her SI swimsuit appearance for the second time in 2025

Thomas at the Vox Media Podcast Stage Presented By Smartsheet At SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Since her triple gold-winning feat in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas has been basking in the glory of her successes, attending events and gracing red carpets. She also made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut and was further added to the SI athlete roster in 2025.

Sharing a picture of her in a silver bikini, Thomas sent out a strong message, noting how strength and beauty can go hand in hand.

"To me this is more than a swimsuit shoot - it's about representation and showing that you can be both strong and sexy. Thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating so many athletes!!! "I hear a lot of girls talk about how they are afraid to work out because they don't want to get too "bulky" or it will "mess up their hair." I want to push back on that. Our bodies as women are capable of amazing things!! Strength is beauty."

Thomas received the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award from USATF after her dominant performances at the Games.

