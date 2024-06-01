"Gable Stevenson will be a force" "This is unprecedented!" - Fans react to the Olympic gold medalist signing a deal with the Buffalo Bills

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Gable Stevenson shocked the world after it was announced that he signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. Although there was speculation about his return to wrestling once again, he did not contest in the U.S. Olympic Team trials held in April this year.

Stevenson explored multiple avenues which are usually unconventional for a professional wrestler. He signed a deal with WWE just before the Tokyo Olympics and appeared in Wrestlemania 39 in April 2022. Stevenson made a few appearances in the WWE and stated in 2023 that he had plans of unretiring from wrestling to be back on the circuit. However, he did not get back on the mat.

WWE released Stevenson in May 2024 which fueled discussions among fans about his next career move. The 24-year-old signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills took everyone by surprise. Stevenson is slated to join the team as a DT (defense tackle).

Fans took to social media to express their opinion on this new development.

"Gable will be a force. Wrestlers are great football players because they know leverage, balance, and hand fighting. He’s almost Aaron Donald’s size and probably more athletic and quicker. Top level wrestling is a lot harder than football. He would be a problem for NFL Centers," a fan tweeted.

"Insane! This is unprecedented!" wrote a fan.

"Hope it goes better then the WWE 😳," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Pretty normal rookie contract will still need to make the team. Hopefully impresses makes the p Squad and developed into a beast," wrote a fan.

"Does this officially end any speculation about a return to college wrestling?," another fan chimed in.

" Just in time for him to make an Olympic run in 4 years🤷🏽‍♀️🤔," tweeted a fan.

Gable Stevenson on his plan to return to wrestling

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 14

Gable Stevenson had expressed his desire to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2023. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist spoke at length with MMAFighting.com regarding his wrestling career aspirations.

“I miss being on the mats. I miss showcasing my skills every year and going out there and putting on a good show and going out there and winning the national tournament. I miss it. I still have that competitive fighter and hope to get back out there really soon," he said.

Furthermore, Gable Stevenson opened up about his desire to participate in the Paris Olympics.

“I know the Olympics is next year, and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also,” he added.

With his new role as a DT for the Bills, fans await to witness how the former Olympic gold medalist will fare on the NFL circuit.