A few weeks ago, the WWE Universe was shocked to learn about Gable Steveson's release. Once hailed as the next big WWE Superstar, there were high hopes for Steveson. However, he was let go by the company after a single televised match. Since then, many have speculated the reason behind his release, and now one wrestling veteran has a hypothesis.

Dutch Mantell, who is remembered fondly for his time in WWE as Zeb Colter, recently spoke about the situation surrounding Gable Steveson on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Having worked with the likes of Kurt Angle and several other talented athletes who transitioned to pro wrestling, Mantell has a ton of experience when it comes to "making it" inside the squared circle.

In his professional opinion, unlike Kurt Angle and himself, Gable Steveson just didn't know how to get over as a WWE Superstar. He believes that while Steveson is an incredible amateur wrestler and has all the skills needed to succeed, there are times when it just doesn't click.

"What hurt him is, you've got to understand what you're getting into. Just because he was a great amateur, and of course, they're hoping he'll get in there and he'll snap to it. And, that's what happened to me and I think Kurt [Angle] will tell you probably the same thing. One day it just comes to you, 'Oh! Maybe I need to do this!'" Dutch Mantell said. [4:09 - 4:37]

It certainly is a shame that things didn't go as planned in WWE for Steveson. Nevertheless, he is still one of those athletes that comes around once in a lifetime. He will likely find another path to pursue with his incredible athletic abilities.

Gable Steveson might be considering a move to the NFL

Although the door to WWE has now closed for Gable Steveson, he is already looking at other opportunities. It's no surprise that he has attracted significant interest from various sports organizations after his success in amateur wrestling. With his chances of making the 2024 US Olympics team gone, what are his plans?

Well, there have been reports that he has been torn between a career in UFC and the NFL. A tough decision, to say the least, but one that may have been made easier recently. Steveson reportedly paid a visit to the Buffalo Bills and is now strongly considering joining the NFL, with several other teams also interested in his signature.

Expand Tweet

As things stand, there is no concrete information regarding Steveson's decision. But, whether it's the NFL or UFC, he is sure to find great success.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.