Gable Steveson announces MMA debut at LFA 217 months after heartbreaking defeat at NCAA Championship

Gable Steveson recently announced that he will be making an MMA debut at LFA 217, which will take place in his home state of Minnesota. It will be held inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.Steveson was last seen in action during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, where he headlined as a heavyweight favorite while representing the University of Minnesota. However, the event did not pan out as expected, as she lost to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final round of the heavyweight category. The latter won the showdown with a score of 5-4, leaving Steveson in the second position.Months after this heartbreaking loss, the former wrestler is now all set to begin his career in MMA. He will be making his debut at LFA 217, which is slated for September 12, 2024, at Mystic Lake Casino. Steveson will be locking horns with Braden Peterson in the first MMA fight of his career, and it will be his opponent's second appearance in the event. MMA Fighting shared this news on their Instagram handle with a caption that read:&quot;Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson’s mixed martial arts debut is officially set for #LFA217.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOutside of his professional endeavors, Steveson recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell.Gable Steveson made his feelings known about his mindset if an opportunity arrives in UFC Gable Steveson recently made an appearance on the Over Dogs podcast, where he discussed competing in UFC. Along with this, he was also asked about the contenders he would like to fight against in the 365-pound category. Answering to this, the former Minnesota wrestler took names of prominent fighters, including Jon Jones, who is the reigning champion, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Alexander Volkov.&quot;When Jon [Jones] finally hangs it up, the next best guy in the line is Tom Aspinall. Someone's gotta take that off his shoulder. You always wanna go against Tom Aspinalls. You always wanna go against [Ciryl] Ganes. You wanna go against [Alexander] Volkovs. You wanna go against Serghei [Spivac] and you wanna put on your best performance, but honestly, it don't matter,&quot; said Gable Steveson.Opening up about giving his best performance if he receives the opportunity, he added:&quot;There's never been a time where I ran from somebody else and now it's not gonna be the time and now when the day comes where I gotta stand in the octagon and gotta look at another dude in the eye and fight to the death, sh*t we gonna fight to it.&quot;Gable Steveson has had a flourishing career in collegiate wrestling so far, as he has won two national championships, five All-American nods, two Dan Hodge trophies, and several more accolades. He also holds one Olympic gold medal in the 125 kg division, which he nabbed while competing in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.