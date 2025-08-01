  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Gable Steveson and girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell announce pregnancy with heartwarming pictures

Gable Steveson and girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell announce pregnancy with heartwarming pictures

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 05:49 GMT
Gable Steveson and his girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell - Source: Instagram
Gable Steveson and his girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell - Source: Instagram

Gable Steveson recently made a pregnancy announcement with his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, on social media. The duo made their relationship public in October 2021; however, they have known each other since 2015.

Ad

Outside of success in his wrestling endeavors, Steveson is currently enjoying a wholesome personal life with his girlfriend, Mitchell. He usually shares updates with her on social media, and most recently he announced the major news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

The 25-year-old shared a few pictures, in which the couple donned white outfits. In the first picture, the wrestler showcased the sonography pictures, confirming his girlfriend's pregnancy.

In the next pictures, the duo posed on a yacht. The wrestler added a short yet cute caption to the post that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"+1💖"
Ad

Steveson was last seen in action on the mat during the 2025 NCAA Championships, where he was a heavy favorite while representing the University of Minnesota. However, he lost to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final round of the heavyweight category.

This year, he became the first four-time Big Ten champion after getting the better of Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet in the final round. Steveson recently opened up about his interest in pursuing a career in MMA and was also seen watching the current UFC Bantamweight champion, Dvalishvili, train for UFC 316.

Ad

Gable Steveson penned a heartwarming note for girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell on her birthday

Gable Steveson and his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, are usually seen sharing adorable updates with each other on Instagram. Be it Christmas nights, date nights, glimpses of spending quality moments with their pets, or vacationing together, they share it all on social media.

Ad

Recently, in March this year, he shared a bunch of special moments with his girlfriend on Instagram, wishing her on her birthday. He also penned a heartfelt note in the post's caption, expressing his love for her. He wrote:

"Another chapter for you! Happy birthday baby, I appreciate all your love and support and everything else. Here’s to many more days together, I love you! ❤️" wrote Gable Steveson.
Ad
Ad

Steveson's girlfriend, Jo Mitchell, was born and brought up in Brooklyn Park; however, she later moved to Holstein, Iowa, for her higher studies. The couple has been reportedly going out since 2016, but they hard-launched each other in 2021.

Gable Steveson recently penned another note for her when he turned 25 on his Instagram story, where he posted a mirror selfie and expressed his love for her.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications