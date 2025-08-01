Gable Steveson and girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell announce pregnancy with heartwarming pictures

Gable Steveson recently made a pregnancy announcement with his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, on social media. The duo made their relationship public in October 2021; however, they have known each other since 2015.Outside of success in his wrestling endeavors, Steveson is currently enjoying a wholesome personal life with his girlfriend, Mitchell. He usually shares updates with her on social media, and most recently he announced the major news of her pregnancy on Instagram.The 25-year-old shared a few pictures, in which the couple donned white outfits. In the first picture, the wrestler showcased the sonography pictures, confirming his girlfriend's pregnancy.In the next pictures, the duo posed on a yacht. The wrestler added a short yet cute caption to the post that read:&quot;+1💖&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteveson was last seen in action on the mat during the 2025 NCAA Championships, where he was a heavy favorite while representing the University of Minnesota. However, he lost to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final round of the heavyweight category. This year, he became the first four-time Big Ten champion after getting the better of Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet in the final round. Steveson recently opened up about his interest in pursuing a career in MMA and was also seen watching the current UFC Bantamweight champion, Dvalishvili, train for UFC 316.Gable Steveson penned a heartwarming note for girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell on her birthdayGable Steveson and his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, are usually seen sharing adorable updates with each other on Instagram. Be it Christmas nights, date nights, glimpses of spending quality moments with their pets, or vacationing together, they share it all on social media.Recently, in March this year, he shared a bunch of special moments with his girlfriend on Instagram, wishing her on her birthday. He also penned a heartfelt note in the post's caption, expressing his love for her. He wrote:&quot;Another chapter for you! Happy birthday baby, I appreciate all your love and support and everything else. Here’s to many more days together, I love you! ❤️&quot; wrote Gable Steveson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteveson's girlfriend, Jo Mitchell, was born and brought up in Brooklyn Park; however, she later moved to Holstein, Iowa, for her higher studies. The couple has been reportedly going out since 2016, but they hard-launched each other in 2021.Gable Steveson recently penned another note for her when he turned 25 on his Instagram story, where he posted a mirror selfie and expressed his love for her.