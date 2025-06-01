After turning 25, Gable Steveson sends sweet message to girlfriend Madelyn Mitchell

Former Minnesota Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, as they spent some time on the former's 25th birthday (May 31). This comes just a few weeks after Steveson shed light on his plans to join the UFC.

Owing to this, Steveson has also started his MMA training and has made feelings clear to compete in UFC's heavyweight division. The two-time NCAA champion also trained with the current UFC Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, last year.

After the conclusion of his final collegiate season, where he was the runner-up at the 285lb NCAA finals, Steveson spent some time with his girlfriend as he shared pictures of the former birthday outing on his Instagram stories.

In the pictures, Steveson and his girlfriend, Mitchell, could be seen posing for a mirror selfie in a t-shirt and cargo pants. On the other hand, his girlfriend donned a blue dress. Steveson further remarked in his stories:

"My baby...I love you"

Screenshot of Steveson's Instagram story featuring his girlfriend, Madelyn Mitchell (Image via: Steveson's Instagram)

As per reports, Gable Steveson's girlfriend is an IOWA alum, where she completed a degree in Event Management studies.

Gable Steveson makes feelings known on dealing with negative comments and haters

Gable Steveson (Image via: Getty)

Gable Steveson expressed his emotions about dealing with haters and negative comments on social media throughout his wrestling career. Steveson also received a bit of fire earlier this year after he returned to the Minnesota Gophers wrestling for his final year, taking advantage of NCAA eligibility criteria.

Speaking in an interview, Steveson said that he hadn't checked the comments and further added that he was at peace with the idea that half of the wrestling fans will generally be against him. He said (via Overdogs podcast with Mike Perry, 39:08 onwards):

"I haven't gone through a comments section in a long time but it's worthless. You know half the world is going to like you, half the world is going to hate you. At the end of the day, what's most important is going home to the people that care about me and there's going to be a handful of people that are going to care about me and there's going to be a bunch of other people that don't but it's the world we live in."

During the conversation, Gable Steveson also remarked that the comments don't have any negative impact on him, and he just wanted to perform constantly for his loved ones back home.

