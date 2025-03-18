Gable Steveson pens a heartfelt note for girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell on her birthday

By Animesh Pandey
Gable Steveson writes a lovely note for his girlfriend Madelyn Jo Mitchell on her birthday [Image Source : Gable Steveson's Instagram]

American wrestler Gable Steveson shared some special moments with his longtime girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell. She turned 25 on Monday, March 17.

Steveson wrote a heartfelt note on this joyous occasion. He shared a couple of photographs with Mitchell on his Instagram profile as he wrote in the caption:

"Another chapter for you! Happy birthday baby, I appreciate all your love and support and everything else. Here’s to many more days together, I love you! ❤️"
For the uninitiated, Mitchell was born and raised in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, but she soon relocated to Holstein, Iowa, for higher studies. There, she studied Communication Studies and Event Management at the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 2021. Mitchell and Steveson had been dating for as long as 2016, though it wasn't until 2021 that they finally decided to make their relationship public.

Gable Steveson is a two-time U17 world champion who won the Olympic gold medal in the superheavyweight freestyle category [125 kg.] at the Tokyo Olympics. He recently won the Big Ten Championships for the fourth time in the 285 lb. category.

Gable Steveson sends out a strong message ahead of the NCAA Championships

Gable Steveson sends a strong message before the 2025 NCAA Championships [Image Source: Getty]
Gable Steveson sends a strong message before the 2025 NCAA Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Gable Steveson has won his fourth Big Ten title since his debut in the 2019 season for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 24-year-old wrestler recently expressed his thoughts about the victory and sent a crucial message ahead of the NCAA Championships.

Steveson shared photos of his victory at the Big Ten Championships on Instagram. He also wrote in the caption:

"The first 4x Heavyweight Big Ten Champion. My greatest performances still awaits.. 😉."

However, that was not all. The 24-year-old wrestler also expressed his thoughts on the Big Ten finals and his performance against Greg Kerkvliet. In a post-match interview, Steveson mentioned:

"It's great, you know. Greg is a great opponent. Nothing against him. He's always been the best, but now is my time again. I'm keep showing it."
Gable Steveson won a bronze medal in his debut appearance at the NCAA Championships in 2019. He won two consecutive titles in 2021 and 2022 before he signed up for the NFL, representing the Buffalo Bills. Steveson was released in 2024, after which he switched back to wrestling.

