Gable Steveson beater Wyatt Hendrickson hypes up NCAA win with Achilles vs Boagrius reference

Wyatt Hendrickson registered one of the biggest upsets in the Wrestling History of the NCAA Championship finals. Hendrickson went face to face with a wrestling giant Gable Steveson.

The odds were stacked against Hendrickson in his fight against a wrestling giant like Gable Steveson. Steveson won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and is a two-time NCAA Division 1 champion. Hendrickson broke the 70-match winning streak of Gable Steveson in the biggest NCAA Wrestling upset of the year.

Hendrickson drew a comparison of his fight with Gable Steveson to that of Achilles vs Boagrius. Boagrius was a big warrior, stronger and much bigger than everyone; meanwhile, Achilles was quite small in comparison. But Achilles ends up winning the battle. In a recent social media update, he reflected on the matchup and explained how big of an upset it was.

Wyatt Hendrickson's Instagram story | Source: IG/@wyatt_hendrickson

Hendrickson went into the fight confident, and though he was down 4-2, he managed to find an opening and registered a 5-4 win over Steveson.

Wyatt Hendrickson is eyeing becoming an Olympic Champion

NCAA WRESTLING Division I Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

In conversation with mmafighting.com, Hendrickson talked about the future goals and about taking it year by year. There are certain competitions that Hendrickson is looking forward to, but the immediate future for him would be going back to training. Hendrickson said (via MMA Fighting):

"There’s still competitions I can compete in to make these World teams so the immediate future is back to training. I just got out of training 45 minutes ago. The training is not going to stop. I think it’s great to celebrate a little bit but obviously, there’s no time to let off the gas," said Hendrickson.

He added further that the goal for this year was to be the National Champion, which has been accomplished, and now the big goal to look forward to would be to become the Olympic champion. While talking to mmafighting.com, Hendrickson stated further:

Now there is a new big goal. Obviously, this year was to be a National Champion—well now the overarching goal for the next couple of years is going to be becoming an Olympic champion.

Hendrickson further said that he is going to focus on wrestling. He can see his wrestling career going in the right trajectory, and he is going to devote more time to it.

Hendrickson talked about his military career and how blessed he was to be part of a world-class athlete program. With the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles, becoming an Olympic Champion in his home country would be the cherry on top for Hendrickson

