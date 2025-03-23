  • home icon
  WATCH: Wyatt Hendrickson's special move shocks Gable Steveson as it leads to biggest upset in NCAA Wrestling history

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:55 GMT
Wyatt Hednrickson
Wyatt Hednrickson and Gable Steveson (Image: All via Getty)

We've arguably witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the history of NCAA Wrestling as Tokyo Olympic champion Gable Steveson was beaten by Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson for the heavyweight title. The Minnesota Gophers wrestler was chasing his third heavyweight title but shockingly lost 5-4 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Steveson was undefeated through the season and an overwhelming favorite to win his third national title. While he dominated the matchup for the most part, the Olympic champion fell to Hendrickson's ferocious leg attack in the final half-minute and was eventually taken down, his first of the season that also led to the biggest defeat of his college career.

The crowd inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia went into a frenzy as the buzzer sounded. Hendrickson was declared the winner, and Steveson stood on the mat in absolute shock. Nevertheless, he goes down as one of the greatest heavyweights in NCAA history with a 102-2 record.

Steveson was fresh off winning a record fourth Big Ten title earlier this month, becoming the first and only heavyweight wrestler to achieve the feat. He has two NCAA titles and two Dan Hodge Trophies to go down with his Olympic gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Hendrickson was also backed by an Olympic gold-winning wrestler - Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor.

“He’s a great leader,” Taylor said of Hendrickson recently (via Oklahoman.com). "He’s got a great personality. From the very first day he stepped in the room, he’s been a guy people gravitated toward.
“He’s been a guy that’s dominated, and maybe was missing a little something at the national tournament and hoping we could help him in that area.”

Hendrickson, a former US Air Force Second Lieutenant, transferred to Oklahoma earlier this season and was the No.2 seed behind Steveson.

Gable Steveson open to returning to WWE as College Wrestling career gets over

Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men&#039;s Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty
Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson was on a two-year hiatus from college wrestling before this season, pursuing stints in WWE and NFL. However, both of those endeavors failed, and Steveson returned to Minnesota last summer.

However, the 24-year-old hasn't shut the door of a return to either of NFL or WWE. He was deemed a developmental prospect after being cut by the Buffalo Bills last year, and it might not be a surprise if he returns later this year.

"If the opportunity definitely came around in the future, I would love to put both feet back in and take off and go run with it," Steveson said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."
"I don't regret anything. I don't regret going down that path."

Steveson was determined to cement his legacy as the greatest NCAA heavyweight wrestler in history before going down. But with the loss in the finals, he could be even more determined to prove his worth in the other areas of life.

Edited by Zahid Rashid Dar
