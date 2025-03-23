Gable Steveson-conqueror Wyatt Hendrickson reveals Donald Trump’s message after NCAA Championships 2025 upset

Former Air Force second lieutenant Wyatt Hendrickson revealed the inspirational words US President Donald Trump shared with him after his shock win over Gable Steveson in the NCAA heavyweight finals on Saturday. Trump was in attendance for the last part of a few matchups, including the dramatic heavyweight finals.

Ad

The President was greeted by a raucous crowd when he walked inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and shook hands with the fans. After Hendrickson upset Steveson in the last minute of the 284-pound finals, he saluted the President before coming down to shake his hands.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The pair also posed for the cameras, and Hendrickson later revealed to the reporters that Trump told him he was proud of him.

"He said he's very proud of me," Hendrickson revealed to ESPN. "I'm very proud of that. He came here to support his troops. I put on a show for him. I won him that national title."

“Commander-in-chief right there baby. I was really excited to have him here,” Hendrickson added at his post-match press conference.

Ad

Trump, who previously attended the event in 2023, had announced his plans to attend the Championships a few days ago, claiming he wanted to support the USA's great college wrestlers.

He was treated to an all-time great match by Hendrickson, who came from the jaws of defeat to stun Steveson and the rest of the wrestling world.

The Oklahoma State wrestler was trailing 0-3 after the first round and 2-4 40 seconds before the full-time when he launched a ferocious leg attack on Steveson. He got his hand on one knee, and it was enough to unseat Steveson for a takedown as he was declared winner 5-4.

Ad

"It's more than wrestling" - Wyatt Hendrickson on waving American flag

Wyatt Hendrickson at the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Wyatt Hendrickson draped an American flag straight after winning the NCAA heavyweight title and wore it during his interaction with President Donald Trump as well. The former Air Force wrestler said it was a gesture beyond the wrestling competition, arguing that they were one team at the end of the competition.

Ad

"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important," Wyatt Hedrickson said at the post-match conference.

"I just like to bring that energy into the arena that you know we are all on one team at the end of the day and obviously we are going head-to-head in a year, but iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, when we go to Olympics or whatever we have to do, it's all one team in the end," Wyatt Hendrickson said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hendrickson finished his final collegiate season 27-0, securing 13 pins, eight technical falls, and one of the sport's greatest upset victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback