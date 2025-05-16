Gable Steveson hilariously reacts after showing off gymnastics skills with front flips on the mat

Former Olympic champion Gable Steveson shared a hidden talent at the gymnastics facility of his college team, Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson had recently finished runners-up at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025.
In a short video uploaded on his Instagram story, the tall and well-built wrestler surprised many with his brilliant gymnastics skills, executing some great front flips on the mat.
The soon to be 25-year-old wrestler cheekily mentioned in the caption of one of his Instagram stories,
"My true skills came to light today"
In a recent interaction with the Overdogs Podcast show, Steveson opened up about his ambitions of dominating the UFC. In his words,
"I want to put the gloves on. I want to be a UFC star. I want to be a champion. I want to hold that belt up high and be in the heavyweight division. I think the main thing is taking the time with it and making sure everything is polished and right, so when I do shoot off that rocket ship, there's no stopping. That's the main thing right now."
Gable Steveson had tried his luck in both the WWE and the NFL, before he returned to collegiate wrestling for a last attempt at the NCAA Championship title. However, that attempt came to an end with his narrow loss to Wyatt Hendrickson from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who won by a score of 5-4.
Gable Steveson opens up about his failure at WWE
Gable Steveson had signed up for WWE only months after his astounding victory at the Tokyo Olympics. He was only the second Olympic champion from the USA to do so after Kurt Angle.
In a conversation with WrestleTalk in 2024, the superheavyweight wrestler opened up about his short stint at WWE, and why he has no regrets despite failing to make any impact. In his words,
“I think WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge to me, and they knew that. It was just not the time for it, and so maybe one day if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it, I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything."
Gable Steveson had played only one match at WWE, before he was released in 2024. He joined the NFL team Buffalo Bills for a short while, before being released in late August, following which he re-joined the wrestling team at the Minnesota Golden Gophers.