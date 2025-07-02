Gable Steveson, PJ Duke, and other wrestlers pen heartfelt messages as Aaron Brooks announces engagement

Aaron Brooks recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Haley Danielson. Following the announcement, Brooks received warm wishes from Gable Steveson, PJ Duke, and other wrestlers.

Born to Ranelle Boyd and John, Brooks announced the engagement on July 2, 2025. The wrestler has been in a relationship with Danielson for a long time, and the latter was even seen accompanying him to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brooks' fiancé shared a heartwarming post while posting sweet pictures from the proposal. Flaunting her engagement ring, she wrote:

"Every day I thank God for you. Excited for a lifetime of learning, loving, and building together - with Him guiding every step of the way💍"

Brooks expressed his love for Danielson by commenting on the post and wrote:

"Forever My Love♥️."

The couple received admiration from multiple wrestlers, including Steveson, who reacted:

"🙏🏽🤞🏽."

The two-time NCAA champion also congratulated the couple, writing:

"Congrats !!! AHHHH."

Roman Bravo Young, who represented the Mexican squad at the Paris Games, chimed in with an emoji:

"👏"

The four-time New York state champion PJ Duke gave his best wishes with

"Let’s go! Congrats!"

Penn State wrestler Josh Barr also penned his compliments, adding a few heart emojis.

"Let’s go, congrats guys❤️❤️ "

"I've been dealing with some major medical issues" - Aaron Brooks opens up after facing suspension for failing a drug test

Aaron Brooks of the United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Aaron Brooks has been away from the mat this year after competing at the 2024 Paris Games. The American wrestler is currently facing suspension after failing a drug test.

Brooks' father, Aaron, stated that the consumed banned substance came from an over-the-counter supplement, which was purchased at a Wegmans grocery store. He also added that the wrestler consumed the product after being hospitalized in April, soon after which he was tested by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Brooks gave a statement on social media, explaining his absence from the wrestling circuit, and penned a note about the suspension.

"I've been dealing with some major medical issues, which is why I haven't competed this year. To the next and upcoming generation, always be mindful of what you put in your body. Ignorance kills, and even something that seems innocent at your local grocery store can cause consequences. I'll be back soon. 1 Peter 2:23," he wrote.

Aaron Brooks won a bronze medal at the Paris Games in 86kg freestyle wrestling.

