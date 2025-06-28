4x NCAA Champion Aaron Brooks breaks silence after reportedly facing suspension for failing drug test

Aaron Brooks spoke for the first time after reportedly facing suspension for a failed drug test. Brooks is allegedly facing a 1-2 year suspension, as per the latest reports by Nittany Sports Now, for testing positive for a banned substance during a check by the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

After winning the bronze medal in the 86kg division at the Paris Olympics, Aaron Brooks was away from the wrestling circuit and did not compete in any event in the 2025 season. As the news about his alleged suspension broke out on the internet, fans expressed their thoughts on the development, and it led to multiple discussions in the wrestling community.

Amid the ongoing confusion, Aaron Brooks released a statement on his official social media channels and spoke about his absence from the wrestling circuit. The American wrestler shared that he did not compete in the 2025 season as he was dealing with multiple medical issues.

Moreover, he posted a cryptic message about the alleged suspension and urged the upcoming generation to be mindful of what they eat. He urged the young wrestlers to be very careful, even while getting something from their local grocery stores.

"I've Been Dealing With Some Major Medical Issues, Which Is Why I Haven't Competed This Year. To The Next And Upcoming Generation, Always Be Mindful Of What You Put In Your Body. Ignorance Kills, And Even Something That Seems Innocent At Your Local Grocery Store Can Cause Consequences. I'll Be Back Soon. 1 Peter 2:23," he wrote.

When Aaron Brooks opened up about winning his fourth NCAA Championship Title

Aaron Brooks at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Aaron Brooks opened up about winning the NCAA Championship title for the fourth time in 2024 in a post-match interview. The American wrestler defeated Trent Hilday with a score of 6-1 to clinch the title.

He expressed his gratitude for being able to compete on the National stage while having the support of his family and friends, who were there to support him in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center.

" Praise the Lord man. Being able to be present tonight is a gift, you know, our team, especially my family being here, my family and friends, so, tonight played out as it did and regardless I'm very blessed. It was fun," she said.

Furthermore, he expressed his elation at being able to put forward a strong performance and continue his unbeaten streak in the NCAA Championships.

