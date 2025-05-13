Gable Steveson reacts to Roman Bravo-Young's victory at the Pan-Am Championships

Gable Steveson recently expressed his thoughts on Roman Bravo-Young's victory at the Pan American Championships. The former wrestler from Penn State Nittany Lions was representing Mexico for the first time at the event.

Ad

Bravo-Young had emigrated to Mexico in 2023. He represented Mexico in the men's freestyle wrestling [57kg.] category at the Pan American Championships held this year, where he won the gold medal without trouble.

After Young uploaded his photographs on his Instagram profile, Steveson immediately reacted by commenting on his post,

"🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Screengrab of Gable Steveson's reaction [Image Source : Roman Bravo-Young's Instagram]

Born in Tucson, Arizona, Roman Bravo-Young had initially represented the USA till 2022. Young had won a gold medal for the USA in the U20 Pan American Championships held in 2019. However, in 2023, the American-born Mexican wrestler decided that he would revisit his ancestral roots, and decided to emigrate to Mexico.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Gable Steveson has had an impressive profile as a wrestler. Before winning the Olympic gold medal in the superheavyweight category, the 24-year-old wrestler had won the Cadet World Championships twice, apart from clinching a gold medal at both the U20 World Championships and the Pan American Championships. Notably, he recently lost in an unexpected bout with Wyatt Hendrickson at the NCAA Championships finals.

Gable Steveson opens up after the NCAA Championships upset

Gable Steveson in action at the NCAA Championships 2025 finals [Image Source : Getty]

Gable Steveson had returned to collegiate wrestling in 2025 after experimenting with WWE in between. However, none expected the upset that was awaiting him in the finals of the NCAA Championships.

Ad

After losing unexpectedly to Wyatt Hendrickson from the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the finals, Steveson penned a long note on his Instagram profile. He mentioned,

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again!"

Gable Steveson made his collegiate debut for the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a bronze medal at the 2019 edition of the NCAA Championships. He subsequently won two gold medals in the 2021 and the 2022 editions, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More