Gable Steveson’s Minnesota Wrestling signs two-time Iowa state champion Nico DeSalvo

Gable Steveson's Minnesota Wrestling has signed the two-time Iowa state champion Nico DeSalvo for their wrestling roster. The wrestler has committed to the University of Minnesota just days after being contacted by coaches.

Ad

Nico DeSalvo won the Class 3A Team championship with the Southeast Polk Wrestling team. Eddie Woody, Max Riggins, Carter Pearson, Wil Oberbroeckling, Justis Jesuroga, Cooper Martinson, and Nico DeSalvo were the wrestlers who reached the semi-finals at the Class 3A Team Championship in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. De Salvo won 4-1 by decision over Alexander Pierce of Iowa City West. Thirteen wrestlers took part in the championship, with DeSalvo dominating at 113 lbs.

Ad

Trending

The young wrestler is committed to the University of Minnesota, becoming part of the same university that has harbored the talent of champion wrestlers like Gable Steveson. In an X post by @MNWrestle announced.

"Less then a week again Nico could first be contacted by College Coaches and he’s already made his decision! Welcome to Minnesota!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The young wrestler will start his athletic and academic endeavors with the Gophers wrestling. A place that has harnessed the talents of Olympic gold medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gable Steveson reflects back on his career as he says goodbye to Gopher Wrestling

From winning the NCAA Championship to being the only five-time All-American in Gophers wrestling history, a team trophy is a missing piece in his illustrious legacy. The dream came to an end in March 2025 after Gable lost the NCAA Championship finals against Wyatt Hendrickson.

Ad

The wrestler opened up about his time with Gopher Wrestling and shared as he bid goodbye to his collegiate wrestling career.

First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again! Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!!

Ad

Gable Steveson will face off against Craig Jones at the CJI 2 (Craig Jones Invitational) in Las Vegas on August 31st.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More