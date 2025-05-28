Wyatt Hendrickson explains his indomitable training mentality

NCAA champion Wyatt Hendrickson recently opened up about his training mentality. The super heavyweight wrestler had stunned Gable Steveson in a closely contested final to win the NCAA Championships 2025.

Hendrickson shared his thoughts on his Instagram profile. The U23 world champion revealed his feelings about taking on multiple opponents at the same time during a conversation with psychotherapist Trey Tucker on his podcast channel.

Hendrickson shared an excerpt from the conversation on his Instagram profile, where he mentioned

"If you were protected by a bulletproof vehicle in the glass, are you going to want, like if you get shot with a 9mm whatever, are you going to want a thing that can handle just up to that or are you gonna have something that can withstand 20 times that force? What are you gonna feel more powerful with?"

The Pan American champion further added,

"I want something that can stop a fifty cal, a giant bullet, because that gives you that confidence, because in wrestling, when you've already trained this hard, I can stop ten of these things [champion wrestlers]".

Wyatt Hendrickson will next be seen in action at the Final X tournament on June 14.

Wyatt Hendrickson shares his thoughts about the major upset at the NCAA Championships 2025

Wyatt Hendrickson with coach David Taylor after winning the NCAA Championships 2025 finals [Image Source : Getty]

Wyatt Hendrickson did the unthinkable on March 22. In an intense clash with former Olympic champion Gable Steveson in the 125 kg category, the second lieutenant from the US Air Force defeated him by a close margin of 5-4.

In the post-match interview, Hendrickson opened up about his reaction to the upset victory. He also explained why he raised the American flag after the victory. In his words,

"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important."

Hendrickson further added,

"We are so honored to live in a free country, we are able to come gather in these events and do what we love and receive the support while we are on that mat so. I just like to bring that energy into the arena that you know we are all on one team at the end of the day and obviously we are going head to head in a year, but Iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, when we go to Olympics or whatever we have to do, it's all one team in the end."

Wyatt Hendrickson aims to represent the USA at the World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Zagreb, Croatia this year.

