Pan-American Championships 2025 results: USA's Wyatt Hendrickson and Evan Wick dominated men's freestyle | Day 4

The concluding day at the 2025 Pan-American Championships witnessed a few thrilling clashes, including the 2025 NCAA champion Wyatt Hendrickson dominating the heavyweight category. The Championships were held from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, in Monterrey, Mexico. The concluding day saw the final rounds of the men's freestyle category, including 57, 65, 70, 79, 92, 97 & 125kg.

The 2025 NCAA Championships heavyweight leader, Hendrickson, won the 125 kg at the 2025 Pan-Am Championships by a technical fall with a nine-point lead over Richard Phillip Junior Deschatelets. He continued to show his dominance after a win at the NCAA and US Open Championships. He overpowered Demetrius Thomas with a technical fall 14-3 at the US Open Championships.

Pan-American Championships 2025: Complete results of the event

America's Evan Wick clinched a Victory by Superiority over Puerto Rico's Shane Christopher Jones in the 79kg men's freestyle wrestling on the last day of the 2025 Pan-American Championships. He earned the win after leading 10-0. Trent Hidlay dominated the 92kg category after defeating Andrew Johnson with a superiority 11-0 in the final showdown. Justin Lee Rademacher defeated Cuba's Arturo Torres in the final round of 97kg.

The results for the men's freestyle wrestling events on Day 4 of the Pan-Am Championships are given below.

57kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Roman Guillermo Bravo Young (MEX)

Silver - Lucas Anthony Rodriguez (PUR)

Bronze - Liam Smith Cronin (USA)

Bronze - Edwin Alexi Segura Guerra (GUA)

65kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Agustin Alejandro Destribats (ARG)

Silver - Joseph Christopher McKenna (USA)

Bronze - Peiman Bioukagha Biabani (CAN)

Bronze - Wilfredo Aogusto Rodriguez Bocaney (VEN)

70kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Austin Klee Gomez (MEX)

Silver - Ian Maxwell Parker (USA)

Bronze - Sixto Miguel Auccapina Pedragas (PER)

Bronze - Jacob Tizoc Alexander Torres (CAN)

79kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Evan Wick (USA)

Silver - Shane Christopher Jones (PUR)

Bronze - Jasmit Singh Phulka (CAN)

92kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Trent Niemond Hidlay (USA)

Silver - Andrew Terry Musey Johnson (CAN)

Bronze - Edwin Nemuel Morales (PUR)

97kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Justin Lee Rademacher (USA)

Silver - Arturo Silot Torres (CUB)

Bronze - Nishan Preet Singh Randwana (CAN)

125kg men's freestyle:

Gold - Wyatt Avery Hendrickson (USA)

Silver - Richard Phillip Junior Deschatelets (CAN)

Bronze - Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti (VEN)

The USA squad led the points table at the 2025 Pan-American Championships with 230 points, followed by Canada (144) and Mexico (139).

