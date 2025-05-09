Pan-Am Championships 2025 results: Kamal Bey and Payton Jacobson win gold as USA ends day 1 with five gold medals

Team USA performed impressively at the Pan-Am Championships 2025, with many of their stars making it to the finals and winning gold medals. The Championships are being held in Mexico, with Day 1 wrapping up on May 8th. The wrestling events are set to go on till May 11th, with the Men's Freestyle and Women's Freestyle events yet to take place. Here is the full list of results:

Kamal Bey wins gold in the 77kg category at the Pan-Am Championships 2025

Kamal Bey, who specializes in Greco-Roman wrestling, managed to win the gold medal in the 77kg weight class. In the quarter-finals, he defeated Ryan Cubas from Peru 9-0, before going on to face Calebe Correa who he defeated 11-2. He eventually won the gold medal by beating Arsen Julfalakyan from Argentina 11-7. This is not the first time Bey has won at the Pan-Am Championships, having bagged a gold medal at the 2023 Pan-Am Championships.

Olympian Payton Jacobson wins gold at the Pan-Am Championships 2025

US Olympic Trial: Wrestling - Source: Getty

Payton Jacobsen also won a gold medal at the Pan-Am Championships 2025. Jacobsen started with a loss to Luis Avendano in round one, but went on to win against Carlos Espinoza in round 2. He then defeated Brazil's Sosruko Odzokov 5-3 before recording a 8-0 win over Ariel Alfonso from Honduras in the semi-finals. Jacobsen then captured the gold medal by beating Luis Avendano in the final, getting a little payback for his first-round defeat.

Pan-Am Championships 2025: Team USA's full list of results

Here is the full list of results from Day 1 of the Pan-Am Championships 2025, as Team USA managed to bring home five gold medals.

Max Black, 60 kg - GOLD

Round 1: WIN - 8-4 over Pedro De Souza, BRA

Round 2: WIN - 14-5 over Andres Gonzalez, PAN

Semis: WIN - 3-1 over Yonaiker Martinez, VEN

Finals: WIN - 9-0 over Alexis Rodriguez, MEX

Jayden Raney, 55 kg - GOLD

Finals: WIN - 10-1 over Isaac Marin, MEX

Ellis Coleman, 63 kg - SILVER

Round 1: WIN - 7-1 over Hector Sanchez, MEX

Round 2: WIN - Forfeit over Lisandro Cabrera, PAR

Semis: WIN - Pinned (6-0, 2:57) Matias Munoz, CHI

Finals: LOSS - 12-4 to Jeremy Peralta, ECU

Alston Nutter, 67 kg

Quarters: LOSS - 6-3 to Andres Montano, ECU

Beka Melelashvili, 82 kg - GOLD

Round 1: WIN - 6-1 over Diego Macias, MEX

Round 2: WIN - 8-0 over David Choc Huoc, GUA

Cohlton Schultz 130 kg - SILVER

Quarters: WIN - Pinned (5-0, 1:44) Leonidas Manzaba, ECU

Semis: WIN - Pinned (3-0, 1:18) Gino Avila, HON

Finals: LOSS - 3-1 to Oscar Pino, CUB

Alejandro Sancho and Michial Foy will be competing on May 9th for Team USA as they look to bring home more success at the Pan-Am Championships 2025.

