Pan-Am Championships 2025 results: Kamal Bey and Payton Jacobson win gold as USA ends day 1 with five gold medals

Team USA performed impressively at the Pan-Am Championships 2025, with many of their stars making it to the finals and winning gold medals. The Championships are being held in Mexico, with Day 1 wrapping up on May 8th. The wrestling events are set to go on till May 11th, with the Men's Freestyle and Women's Freestyle events yet to take place. Here is the full list of results:
Kamal Bey wins gold in the 77kg category at the Pan-Am Championships 2025
Kamal Bey, who specializes in Greco-Roman wrestling, managed to win the gold medal in the 77kg weight class. In the quarter-finals, he defeated Ryan Cubas from Peru 9-0, before going on to face Calebe Correa who he defeated 11-2. He eventually won the gold medal by beating Arsen Julfalakyan from Argentina 11-7. This is not the first time Bey has won at the Pan-Am Championships, having bagged a gold medal at the 2023 Pan-Am Championships.
Olympian Payton Jacobson wins gold at the Pan-Am Championships 2025
Payton Jacobsen also won a gold medal at the Pan-Am Championships 2025. Jacobsen started with a loss to Luis Avendano in round one, but went on to win against Carlos Espinoza in round 2. He then defeated Brazil's Sosruko Odzokov 5-3 before recording a 8-0 win over Ariel Alfonso from Honduras in the semi-finals. Jacobsen then captured the gold medal by beating Luis Avendano in the final, getting a little payback for his first-round defeat.
Pan-Am Championships 2025: Team USA's full list of results
Here is the full list of results from Day 1 of the Pan-Am Championships 2025, as Team USA managed to bring home five gold medals.
Max Black, 60 kg - GOLD
Round 1: WIN - 8-4 over Pedro De Souza, BRA
Round 2: WIN - 14-5 over Andres Gonzalez, PAN
Semis: WIN - 3-1 over Yonaiker Martinez, VEN
Finals: WIN - 9-0 over Alexis Rodriguez, MEX
Jayden Raney, 55 kg - GOLD
Finals: WIN - 10-1 over Isaac Marin, MEX
Ellis Coleman, 63 kg - SILVER
Round 1: WIN - 7-1 over Hector Sanchez, MEX
Round 2: WIN - Forfeit over Lisandro Cabrera, PAR
Semis: WIN - Pinned (6-0, 2:57) Matias Munoz, CHI
Finals: LOSS - 12-4 to Jeremy Peralta, ECU
Alston Nutter, 67 kg
Quarters: LOSS - 6-3 to Andres Montano, ECU
Beka Melelashvili, 82 kg - GOLD
Round 1: WIN - 6-1 over Diego Macias, MEX
Round 2: WIN - 8-0 over David Choc Huoc, GUA
Cohlton Schultz 130 kg - SILVER
Quarters: WIN - Pinned (5-0, 1:44) Leonidas Manzaba, ECU
Semis: WIN - Pinned (3-0, 1:18) Gino Avila, HON
Finals: LOSS - 3-1 to Oscar Pino, CUB
Alejandro Sancho and Michial Foy will be competing on May 9th for Team USA as they look to bring home more success at the Pan-Am Championships 2025.