Pan-American Championships Results: Jax Forrest & Zahid Valencia claim gold on Day 3, US Greco-Roman wrestlers dominate

The 2025 Pan-American Championships saw US wrestlers Zahid Valencia and Jax Forrest register expemplary results for the national side in Mexico. Valencia, a 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, won the gold medal in the 86kg bracket.

Ad

Valencia defeated Argentina's Jorge Llano 11-0 to win the final bout and bag his second Pan-American Championships gold medal. Forrest, on the other hand, was the winner of the 61 kg bracket at the Pan-American Championships, defeating Puerto Rican wrestler Joseph Silva, 11-0 in the finals. Notably, this was also Forrest's first Pan-American Championships medal of his career.

The US wrestlers also registered impressive performances in the Greco-Wrestling division at the 2025 Pan-American Championships. Several wrestlers such as Jayden Raney, Max Black, Payton Jacobson, and Beka Melelashvili won gold medals for the national side.

Ad

Trending

U.S. women's freestyle wrestlers such as Audrey Jimenez and Kylie Welker also bagged gold medals at the Pan-American Championships. On that note, let's find out all the top-position holders from the 2025 Pan-American Championships.

Pan-American Championships 2025: Complete results of the event

Ladarion Lockett won the 74 kg bracket at the 2025 Pan-American Championships (Image via Getty)

Here are all the results from all the events of the 2025 Pan-American Championships till day 3:

Ad

Men's 61 Kg:

Finals: Jax Forrest (USA) defeated Joseph Silva (Puerto Rico), 11-0

Bronze medal match:

Garette Saunders (Canada) defeated Peter Hammer Cude (Costa Rica), 14-8

Joshua Kramer (Mexico) defeated Esteban Perez (Guatemala), 10-0

Men's 74 Kg:

Finals: Ladarion Lockett (United States) defeated Anthony Chirinos (Venezuela), 11-0

Bronze medal match:

Adam Thomson (Canada) defeated Geannis Tamayo (Cuba) via disqualification

Cristian Santiago Perez (Mexico) defeated Luis Rochez (Honduras), 14-3

Men's 86 Kg:

Finals: Zahid Valencia (USA) defeated Jorge Llano (Argentina), 11-0

Ad

Bronze medal match:

Kevin Trevino (Mexico) defeated Cesar Estrada (Guatemala), 9-4

Steven Torreyes (Venezuela) defeated Taran Goring (Canada), 11-0

Women's wrestling events of the 2025 Pan-American Championships:

50 Kg:

Finals: Audrey Jimenez (USA) defeated Madison Parks (Canada), 4-2

Bronze medal match:

Nohalis Jimenez (Venezuela) defeated Kamila Da Silva (Brazil), 4-1

Yusneylis Lopez (Cuba) defeated Yorlenis Sanchez (Panama), 12-2

53 Kg:

Finals: Lucia Yepez (Ecuador) defeated Mariana Rojas Diaz (Venezuela), 7-0

Bronze medal match:

Adrianny Castillo (Argentina) defeated Josefina Ramirez (Mexico), 4-0

Ad

Jaslynn Gallegos (United States) defeated Serena Benedetto (Canada), 16-4

55 Kg:

Finals: Karla Godinez (Canada) defeated Louisa Schwab (USA), 10-0

Bronze medal match:

Andrea Avelino Barrentos (Mexico) defeated Geisa Veloso (Brazil), 10-1

57 Kg:

Finals: Yanelis Sanz Verdecia (Cuba) defeated Bertha Rojas Chavez (Mexico), 6-0

Bronze medal match:

Luisa Elizabeth Valverde (Ecuador) defeated Ana Luiza Pereira (Brazil), 10-0

Amanda Martinez (USA) defeated Mia Friesen (Canada), 12-2

59 Kg:

Laurence Beauregard (USA) defeated Abigail Nette (6-3)

Ad

Bronze: Alma Jane Valencia Escoto (Mexico)

62 Kg:

Ana Godinez Gonzalez (Canada) defeated Astrid Chirinos (Venezuela), 4-4 through Victory by Fall

Bronze medal match:

Melanie Villalba (Mexico) defeated Savannah Cosme (USA), 3-0

65 Kg:

Macey Kilty (USA) defeated Miki Rowbottom (Canada), 10-0

Bronze: Alexis Gomez (Mexico)

68 Kg:

Kennedy Blades (USA) defeated Nathali Herrera (Venezuela), 14-5

Bronze: Virginia Fernandez (Chile) defeated Debanhi Tapia Garcia (Mexico), 4-4, through victory by points

72 Kg:

Tiffany Elizabeth Baublitz (USA) defeated Nyle Burgess (Canada), 6-6, through victory by points

Ad

Bronze medal: Michell Ruiz (Mexico)

76 Kg:

Kylie Welker (USA) defeated Thamires Machado (Brazil), 8-1

Bronze: Genesis Reasco Valdez (Ecuador) defeated Linda Machuca (Argentina), 6-0

Milaimy Potrille (Cuba) defeated Neirili Martinez (Venezuela), 10-0

Greco-Roman events of the 2025 Pan-American Championships:

55 Kg:

Jayden Raney (USA) defeated Isaac Mata (Mexico), 10-1

60 Kg:

Finals: Maxwell Black (USA) defeated Alexis Hernandez (Mexico), 9-0

Bronze: Yonaiker Cravo (Venezuela) defeated Pedro Rodrigues (Brazil), 5-1

63 Kg:

Finals: Jeremy Gonzalez (Venezuela) defeated Ellis Coleman (USA), 12-4

Ad

Bronze: Hector Zapata (Mexico) defeated Matias Ramirez (Cuba), 2-0

67 Kg:

Finals: Luis Sanchez (Cuba) defeated Nestor Almanza (Chile), 8-0

Bronze: Neisar Hidalgo (Venezuela) defeated Andres Arroyo (Ecuador), 3-0

Marco Fernandez Cubas (Peru) defeated Osvaldo Silva (Mexico), 7-1

72 Kg:

Finals: Alejandro Sancho (USA) defeated Nilton Garcia (Peru), 8-0

Bronze: Irving Cabrera (Mexico) defeated Cristian Estuardo Tepen, 9-0

77 Kg:

Kamal Bey (USA) defeated Arsen Julfalakyan (Argentina), 11-7

Bronze: Leomar Andres Depool (Venezuela) defeated Oscar Rochez (Honduras), 2-0

Ad

Calebe Ferreira (Brazil) defeated Ryan Castillo (Peru), 11-3

82 Kg:

Finals: Beka Melelashvili (USA) defeated Diego Torres (Mexico), 6-1

Bronze: David Elias Choc Huoc (Guatemala)

87 Kg:

Finals: Payton Jacobson (USA) defeated Luis Rojas (Venezuela), 6-0

Bronze: Jose Rueda (Mexico) defeated Ariel Rodriguez (Honduras), 2-1

97 Kg:

Finals: Gabriel Rosilo (Cuba) defeated Kevin Castillo (Honduras), 5-1

Bronze: Michial Foy (US) defeated Dorian Olguin (Mexico), 9-0

130 Kg:

Final: Oscar Pino Hinds (Cuba) defeated Cohlton Schultz (USA), 3-1

Ad

Bronze: Moises Perez (Venezuela) defeated Eduard Soghomonyan (Brazil), 6-0

Gino Avila (Honduras) defeated Leonidas Quinonez (Ecuador), 9-0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More