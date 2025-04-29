Oklahoma wrestler Jax Forrest makes his feelings known after securing a spot at Final X over Seth Gross at US Open Championships

Oklahoma commit Jax Forrest recently expressed his feelings after earning a spot to compete at the Final X. He achieved this feat by dominating the 61 kg senior men's freestyle wrestling category at the 2025 US Open Championships, held from April 23 to 27 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He defeated the former NCAA Champion, Seth Gross, at the Championship's final round by technical fall 19-8 in 5 minutes 35 seconds. The junior in high school at Pennsylvania’s Bishop McCort was trailing behind 6-2 after giving up points in the initial stages of the match. However, after executing a few strong takedowns, he took the lead and reached 12-6 at halftime. With more takedowns after the break, he secured the victory over Gross.

Following his feat at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships, which also marked the qualifying event for the Final X, which is scheduled in June, Forrest expressed his delight in the recent victory and showed his excitement for the upcoming challenge.

"I told myself Thursday night that God's plan is right and I will give it my all and surrender the outcome. I'm fortunate enough to be the 2025 US Open Senior Champ. Thank you for all of the support. Final X coming soon."

Jax Forrest reveals the reason for committing to Oklahoma State Wrestling

Jax Forrest announced his commitment to the Oklahoma State Wrestling team, which is coached by David Taylor. Forrest stated that he observed a few similarities between himself and Taylor. Forrest further highlighted his confidence in the Olympic medalist and former NCAA Champion guiding him to reach his goals.

“The biggest thing I kinda noticed the last couple weeks going through this and knowing that my choice was going to be narrowed down was just the similarities it seemed that me and David had — I think (that) was the leading (factor),' Forrest said. 'He’s an Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champ."

Forrest added:

"He’s done all the things I want to achieve and I think the fact that we’re similar in a lot of ways with how we wrestle, how we are off the mat, I think he’s somebody who can get me to achieve those goals. Sitting down with my parents, I think that’s been the real game changer.” (via flowrestling.com)

Jax Forrest will compete at Final X, which will help to determine the competitors for the 2025 U.S. World Team in Zagreb, Croatia.

