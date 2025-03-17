"Get a guaranteed lane to compete for $100,000"- Michael Johnson opens up about racers having a 'privilege' while competing in Grand Slam Track

The track legend Michael Johnson, recently talked about the 'privilege' the racers competing at the Grand Slam Track have. The event is slated to take place from April to September 2025.

This event is being touted as one of the most unique events in the track community, boasting a hefty prize pool and featuring some of the top athletes such as Masai Russell, Fred Kerley, and will be telecasted by renowned broadcasters (Peacock and The CW). The commissioner of this event, Michael Johnson, has taken the initiative to bring the sport under the spotlight and increase its popularity.

In a podcast interview with Citius Mag, which premiered on March 12, Johnson revealed to Chris Chaves (podcast host), that every athlete taking part in the race would receive monetary reward. (14:33 onwards)

"I mean even right now you know to some degree this is true our racers are in the privileged spot, you know they get they have a guaranteed lane and this is what some of them told me like no brainer, I get a guaranteed lane to compete for $100,000 for first place and $10,000 at worst for eighth place and you're going to pay me you know guarantee me, so, yeah, I'm there, so, they're in the priviliged space," Michael Johnson said.

The former American sprinter chose Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as one of the first athletes for his event. Following her, he added several other names to the list, including Gabby Thomas, Brittany Brown, among others.

Michael Johnson revealed how speaking to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone about her schedule shaped Grand Slam Track

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Michael Johnson also recalled his conversation with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone about her irregular racing schedule, and how it helped shape the Grand Slam Track league.

Johnson further revealed that the 400m hurdler made the same argument as Noah Lyles did, something that Johnson himself resonated with. Recalling his conversation with McLaughlin Levrone, Johnson said

"I went to Sydney and said, 'hey! why don't you run more often?' She said 'I want to but I want it to mean something.' It is the same argument Noah was making, and I get it, it is the same argument I was making when I was competing," Michael Johnson said [11:00 onwards].

Further mentioning that he wanted these events to be highlighted on a global stage, he added:

“I want the races to mean something. I want to compete against my rivals. I want to put on a show. I want to show my fans why I am the greatest, but I want people to be watching."

Michael Johnson raised $30 million to launch the league in 2024, and reportedly has the highest-prize money in the sport's history, with the inaugural season taking place in April this year.

