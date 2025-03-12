Michael Johnson reveals how Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone's lack of regular racing schedule shaped Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track founder Michael Johnson recently talked about how Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's struggles played a part in the start of his Grand Slam Track. McLaughlin-Levrone later became the first athlete to be signed by the league.

Johnson raised $30 million in investments to launch the league last year, and the inaugural season will start next month. The league offers the highest-ever prize money in the sport's history and recently became the first to partner with a betting company.

During an interview with CITIUS MAG, Johnson recalled how one of his conversations with McLaughlin-Levrone played a part in the start of GST.

"I went to Sydney and said, 'hey! why don't you run more often?' She said 'I want to but I want it to mean something.' It is the same argument Noah was making, and I get it, it is the same argument I was making," he recalled [11:00 onwards]

“I want the races to mean something. I want to compete against my rivals. I want to put on a show. I want to show my fans why I am the greatest, but I want people to be watching," he further added.

Johnson addressed the same problems raised by McLaughlin-Levrone and other athletes, offering a staggering $100,000 in prize money for the winners of each event and they get a go at it four times in the year. The league will broadcast on The CW and streamed on Peacock for its 2025 season.

McLaughlin-Levrone is set to compete in the 400m hurdles and one of the 400m or 200m races. Alongside McLaughlin-Levrone, some of the other stars signed by the league include Fred Kerley, Masai Russell, and Gabby Thomas.

Michael Johnson on why Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete he signed for Grand Slam Track

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

While Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the double Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles and holds the current world record in the event, it was not the main reason she was the first athlete to sign with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

"One reason Sydney was the first athlete I signed is because I identify with her. I was also criticized for not showing personality because I was all business on the track, which is how I got the results. After the race is where you got to see my personality," Johnson wrote about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone has rarely competed outside of the World Championships and Olympic events in recent years, but with the start of the Grand Slam Track next month, she'll at least feature in four extra races this season in addition to the U.S. and World Championships.

