"Get in loser"- Olivia Dunne's sister makes her feelings known after receiving a special birthday present from the gymnast

Olivia Dunne gave her sister Julz a luxury gift as the latter celebrated her 24th birthday. In a video shared by Dunne was seen presenting an early birthday gift to her sister on February 1, 2025.

The highest-paid female college athlete with a worth of $4.2 million, Dunne gifted her sister her dream car, a $47,000 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. In the video shared by the gymnast, she is heard saying:

"I'm going to kidnap my sister because I'm going to surprise her with her dream car for her birthday."

While the gymnast's sister was initially scared after being blindfolded, she was later overwhelmed as Dunne revealed the gift.

"It's your brand new car. This is yours," Dunne said.

Swept away by her sister's generous gesture Julz said:

"Thank you. Mission complete baby."

Dunne shared the video on her social media and penned a heartwarming message for her sister, writing:

"Happy birthday ily @julzdunne …. now come scoop!"

Julz expressed her adoration for her sister in the comment section, suggesting going for a ride, and wrote:

"Best surprise from the best sister! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH…now get in loser."

While Julz Dunne was born in February 2001, Olivia was brought into the world in October 2002.

Olivia Dunne expresses her delight after competing in her first meet following her return to LSU Gymnastics for super senior year

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during a meet against the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following LSU Gymnastics' historic NCAA title win in 2024, Oliva Dunne returned to the program for her super senior year. After their first meeting on January 3, 2025, Dunne conveyed her joy in returning to the squad while stating her determination for the final year.

"The best way I can describe is just complete joy. I had a blast, "she said. "The decision to come back was the best decision that I have ever made. I have to sieze every moment because I know that it could be my last. It is my last year of eligibility and I just really want to make the best of it and have the best time with this group of girls because we are never going to get this team back, we're a special group of girls." (3:00 onwards)

Olivia Dunne competed in the balance beam and floor event in the first clash of the season against Iowa State, collecting 9.825 and 9.875 points, respectively.

