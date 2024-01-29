"Pays more than my yearly income" - Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reflects on income disparity as Roux's brand collab outshines her annual earnings

Olivia Dunne is big news not just in college gymnastics and the college sports world but also across the US and internationally, due to her social media reach. With 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 4.9 million on Instagram, businesses want her as an ambassador for their products and are willing to pay for it.

Interestingly, even Dunne's puppy, a white golden retriever called Roux, has an IG page and is now an ambassador for a brand of dog food called Pro Plan. Dunne announced the news on Roux's page with the caption:

"@thatgirlroux runs on @proplan sport”

Dunne has a sister, Julz, who attends LSU meets and cheers Olivia on. In general, Julz is a huge part of Olivia's support system. Julz Dunne has a wryly amusing TikTok of "forgottensiblings," "Julz 'Livvy’s Sister' Dunne." She responded to Roux's good news on IG with the comment:

"Am I surprised the dog got a singular brand deal that pays more than my yearly income? No. Not at all.”

To which Olivia Dunne responded:

“@julzdunne @thatgirlroux is out here hustling”

This also resulted in an interesting conversation in the comments section among Roux's followers.

Julz Dunne sparks reactions on Olivia's puppy's IG

The reactions overall ranged from the disillusioned to puppy appreciation and "woof."

Olivia Dunne credits her sister, Julz, as a vital part of her support network

Olivia Dunne recognizes that Julz plays a huge role in her life and not just because they are sisters. Speaking to On3 in 2023, Olivia credited her sister for being an integral part of her support network and helping her rise to prominence:

"My family, they stand behind me and my sister, she helps put together videos and sends it to the brand while I'm at practice or competing. She's definitely a huge component in my everyday life and helping me with these brand deals."

Dunne recognized the importance of a good support system in her daily life, which can be chaotic:

"Having a good support system and compartmentalizing your day so you don't get overwhelmed."

Julz and Olivia Dunne have a good relationship, which is often on display on TikTok and IG.

