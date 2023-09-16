Gymnast sensation Olivia Dunne has risen to fame through her incredible skills and social media presence. This has made her insanely popular, and a household name. With over 12 million followers across various social media platforms, the LSU star has not also attracted various brands and endorsements.

In an interview with On3 earlier this year, Olivia credited her family for being a pillar of support and strength.

To manage her hectic schedule, she notes the importance of:

"My family, they stand behind me and my sister, she helps put together videos and sends it to the brand while I'm at practice or competing. She's definitely a huge component in my everyday life and helping me with these brand deals.

"Having a good support system and compartmentalizing your day so you don't get overwhelmed."

The 20-year-old star is one of the most prominent college athletes in America, owing in part to her social media presence.

Olivia Dunne's journey

Olivia Dunne made her professional debut in 2014, finishing 28th in the all-around at the American Classic. She then participated in the U.S. Classic where she finished 12th overall.

In 2018, she reached the senior status. She represented her club at the 2018 City of Jesolo Trophy even though the US did not send a team. In the all-around, she came in 15th place.

Due to an ankle injury, she was limited to competing on uneven bars at the 2018 U.S. Classic.

Given her present trajectory, it's logical to think she'll pursue sports branding or launch her own apparel line. As a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, Dunne shares a lot of her routine and life on social media.

Talking about Olivia Dunne's personal life, she is currently dating the MLB star Paul Skenes. The couple got to know one other through a common friend, who shared a dorm room with Dunne.

The pair had gently hinted at their connection on social media before making it official, which sparked suspicion among their devoted following.