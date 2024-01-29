“One of my favs” - Olivia Dunne's former LSU senior Christina Desiderio loves NIL star's latest photo in designer outfit

American gymnast Christina Desiderio has praised LSU star Olivia Dunne's elegant look in her gorgeous Leotard low-down. Desiderio was Dunne's senior at LSU and was also part of their gymnastics team.

The LSU gymnastic's official Instagram handle recently posted a photo of Dunne in the leotard. The post was accompanied by a caption:

"A classic look tonight ✨."

Desiderio praised Dunne's look in the leotard in the comment section:

"one of my favs 😍"

The Leotard low-down in this picture is also known as a keyhole and was designed by Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen. The design was inspired by simple elegance and the keyhole fashion trend, and it was first worn during the 2018 NCAA Super Six.

Olivia Dunne urges for equal NIL opportunities for men and women

LSU Tigers gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne once opened up about how men are blessed with more NIL opportunities. She urged for equal NIL opportunities for both men and women.

Dunne stated that while many NILs are impartial, some are a bit leaning towards men in terms of providing opportunities.

"With gymnastics, you peak when you're about 15 years old. After college, there's nothing really for gymnasts," Dunne said. "There's so many professional leagues for men's sports after college, but there's such a small timeframe for women to capitalize."

"Opportunities for men and women in NCAA sports should be equal. But a lot of the NIL collectives only go to men's athletics. I want to show you can do whatever you love - whether it's gymnastics or music or painting - and capitalize on it and create your own business."

The LSU gymnast is in her final year and will graduate in May or June of this year. The gymnast has been one of the organization's top faces since her joining.

