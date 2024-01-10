Olivia Dunne is a hugely popular figure in collegiate sports, with the social media sensation competing for the LSU Tigers in 2024. The gymnastics season may be in its early stages, but the pressure is on for Dunne, who is in her senior year at LSU.

While every ounce of support is received with gratitude, there are occasionally moments of tension. That seems to have been the case when Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, captured a death stare on camera and posted it on TikTok, on which she goes by "forgottensiblings," "Julz “Livvy’s Sister” Dunne."

She captioned the clip:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The look my sister gives me when I yell for her at meets"

While the clip captures an amusing moment between the sisters, Olivia Dunne has been a huge advocate for the LSU Tigers over the last month, building the hype for their 2024 season.

Olivia Dunne brings the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team to a huge audience

Olivia Dunne has an incredible following on social media, with 4.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok. Dunne has a name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $3.4 million (per On3) and has earned up to $500,000 for a single sponsored post on IG. This has contributed to her $2.7 million net worth (per Marca).

While she occasionally sponsors content on social media, Dunne mostly shares what she loves and interesting snippets of her daily life. As the 2024 gymnastics season is underway, Dunne has shared videos of her training and teammates with her followers on social media, bringing the LSU Tigers into the spotlight for a wide audience.

Dunne has been advocating for people to come and watch the Tigers since before the season began. After starting the season with a win over Ohio State, LSU will be full of confidence as they prepare for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday in Utah. This will also feature Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah.

With preparations for the meet well underway, it will be interesting to see how Dunne and the Tigers get on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.