"Beam queen" - Olivia Dunne stuns fans with astonishing new training routine ahead of 2024 season

Olivia Dunne is the biggest name in the collegiate gymnastics world and her social media presence is awe-inspiring. With 4.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok, everything Dunne does is seen by a huge number of people.

With it being 2024, Olivia Dunne is with the LSU Tigers' gymnastics team and building hype for the season, which began with a win over Ohio State on Jan.5.

Dunne took to her IG to share a post of her training, which she captioned:

"I 🫶🏼 beam"

Fans were quick to react, with many mind-blown by her core strength, agility and talent. They took to the comments, with one crowning Dunne:

"Beam queen"

More reactions followed:

With the LSU Tigers starting the 2024 season off with a 196.975-196.775 win, their attention is now focused on the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, which is set for Saturday, Jan. 13.

Olivia Dunne set for a huge 2024

As Olivia Dunne is in her senior year at LSU, she will be hoping for a big gymnastics season. That's not all for Dunne, who leads all-female collegiate athletes for NIL valuation at $3.3 million, per On3.

Dunne is dating Paul Skenes, who was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft. Skenes is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024 and he and Dunne are potentially forming something of a power couple. That is doubtless far from their minds, and Dunne shared photos and videos to her social media of the pair having fun in New York City in December.

Dunne, who can earn up to $500,000 for a single sponsored IG post, has a net worth of $2.3 million (per Marca) and that figure is expected to rise significantly. 2024 starts with the LSU gymnastics season, but as to what else it will bring for Dunne, that remains to be seen.

