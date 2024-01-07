“Please be respectful of the other gymnasts” - When Olivia Dunne asked her fans to behave following chaotic scenes at Utah meet

Olivia Dunne has plenty of fans, as evidenced by her unbelievable amount of social media followers. These fans are devoted and often show up to her gymnastics meets for LSU, which can lead to a pretty intense environment. Sporting events often get chaotic with fans, and these meets have proven to be no different.

This was perhaps never more evident than about a year ago when Dunne and her LSU team were in Utah for a meet. Fans chanted at her, carried signs and got pretty raucous even when other gymnasts were competing. It was a pretty tough environment, one that Dunne didn't exactly appreciate.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne was forced to tweet out a request for her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job."

Expand Tweet

She hasn't said much on the matter since, so it appears that her fans got the message and have calmed down and shown more respect to her competitors and teammates.

Olivia Dunne is back in action

About a year after the aforementioned situation, Olivia Dunne has returned to the floor in stunning fashion. Her LSU Tigers faced 14th-ranked Ohio State in their 2024 season opener. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was there ready to compete.

Olivia Dunne returned to the floor in exceptional fashion

She did phenomenally well in a return, posting a sterling 9.875 score in her floor debut. Her performance wasn't the sole reason but it did pay major dividends in helping LSU defeat the Buckeyes with a 49.525 overall floor score.

The school has taken steps to protect its female athletes from danger from fans, largely influenced by what transpired in Utah last year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.