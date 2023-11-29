Olivia Dunne's behind the scenes photoshoot for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition appearance has gone viral. In a recent Instagram post, some action from the shoot along with Dunne's reactions to the pictures were shared. The post is getting quite a lot of love from fans as well as Dunne herself.

She was impressed with the results, of which the general audience will have to wait for the official edition to come out. The SI Swimsuit account shared the sentiment:

"We’re having the same reaction to [Olivia Dunne's] 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie photos!"

She was jovial and ecstatic at how many of them must have turned out, and that made her fans even more excited to see the end product. The gymnast and TikTok influencer's followers made their presence felt in the comments section, showering her with praise and adoration.

Fans lavished praise on Olivia Dunne after seeing reactions to her swimsuit photoshoot

One fan said:

"She's literally the prettiest."

Another added:

"The most deserving woman ever. Worked hard for everything she has."

Dunne, who is dating the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes, has amassed quite the fan following. She's a star gymnast at LSU and has become quite the social media personality, with millions of followers on multiple platforms.

Olivia Dunne growing more thanks to Sports Illustrated

Now, thanks to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit job, Olivia Dunne's fame is only going to grow. She's already one of the most famous people in her generation, and it is a privilege to be in the SI Swimsuit Edition.

Olivia Dunne is doing Sports Illustrated

If the fan reactions are any indication, the upcoming issue is going to be a very popular one. Those who might not have even known who she was will get a glimpse of the TikTok and LSU sensation that fans adoringly call "Livvy".

