Olivia Dunne makes waves in SI Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary Issue as a standout rookie

Olivia Dunne has made headway in the gymnastics arena thanks to her impressive performances on national stages for LSU. She's one of the best young gymnasts in the country, poised to take on the world once she gets to it. That has come with a lot of attention and praise.

She is also one of the most famous TikTok influencers. Dunne boasts millions of followers on all her social media platforms, and her posts usually go incredibly viral. Now, she's about to enter a new realm of popularity thanks to Sports Illustrated.

Dunne shared an Instagram story revealing that she is poised to become a rookie for the 60th Anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. She will join several other models who will grace the cover and the pages of the magazine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne shared the news on her Instagram story

She captioned the story, which revealed her news:

"Officially an SI rookie! Best day evaaa."

The reel she shared also gave a brief behind-the-scenes look at her experience modeling for SI. She, of course, saved the photos for the actual magazine, so her millions of fans and followers will have to stay tuned to see the bikini pictures of Pittsburgh Pirates' prospect Paul Skenes' girlfriend.

Olivia Dunne headed to Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

Olivia Dunne is not the first baseball wife or girlfriend to be featured in the swimsuit edition. She joins Kate Upton, who is now the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. Upton spent time on the cover as a swimsuit model, and Dunne may do the same.

Olivia Dunne is going to be in Sports Illustrated

Upton received a lot of fame and notoriety from her stint with Sports Illustrated, and it is expected that Dunne will, too. However, the gymnast might be more popular now than Upton was at the time, thanks to social media.

This will only help her profile grow, as she may now be visible to an audience she wasn't before. In this day and age of exposure, that's likely a good thing for her.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.