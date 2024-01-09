Olivia Dunne incorporates viral trend to describe LSU gymnasts in hilarious Instagram post

Olivia Dunne is known not just for gymnastics, but also because of her social media presence, which totals 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 4.7 million on Instagram. While Dunne may be a trendsetter, she also jumps on them sometimes and that was the case when she took to IG to describe her LSU teammates.

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, joined the viral 'cinnamon roll/would kill you' movement in a post captioned:

"Sistas🤞🏼💜 #gymnastics #lsu #tumbling"

For those of you wondering, a 'cinnamon roll' is a good, kind person, so for the purposes above, the appellation could be dangerously (if jokingly) misleading. The trend stems from a 2014 article by The Onion titled "Beautiful Cinnamon Roll Too Good For This World, Too Pure" and has since spiraled and morphed into the above.

With the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team now competing in the 2024 season, Olivia Dunne has been releasing more posts revolving around her training and her teammates.

Dunne has been doing her part to raise awareness for the team and has been encouraging fans to fill out the Maravich Center since late December.

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers hoping for a prolific 2024

The LSU Tigers Gymnastics team won their opening contest on Jan. 5 against Ohio State, by a score of 196.975-196.775. A 1-0 to start the season is all well and good, but the Tigers will be looking to push onward.

Next up is the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, which will feature Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah in West Valley City, Utah. This is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13.

Following that, Olivia Dunne and the Tigers will host Kentucky on Friday, Jan. 19, before traveling to take on Missouri. With their last regular season meet set for March 15 (vs. North Carolina), the Tigers will be hoping to have a shot at the SEC Championship.

The season can take its toll and Dunne is no stranger to injury, having missed much of the 2023 season due to a torn labrum. Injuries come with the territory but Olivia Dunne will be hoping for better fortune in 2024. With this being her senior year at LSU, Dunne will be hoping to push the Tigers all the way.

