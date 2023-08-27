American gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne's rise to the top has been rapid and eventful. It seems like only a few years that she was known purely for her abilities as a gymnast.

Over a short period of time, she has grown to become an internet sensation, one of the highest-valued female college athletes and is dating the number one MLB draft pick.

For many athletes, an appearance at the Olympics is a childhood dream and the ultimate goal.

In a 2021 podcast episode of "BFFs," Dunne spoke with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry about her decision to focus on college over the Olympics. The talented athlete chose to channel her attention on Louisianna State University instead of qualifying for the Olympics.

"Elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional," said Dunne.

Olivia Dunne was critical of the Elite program and decided at a young age she wanted to avoid that path. The gymnast also said she would not recommend pursuing the Olympics route, calling it "really crazy."

There were a few factors involved in Dunne's decision. A bone injury in her ankle was one of the other reasons she chose to attend LSU over a grueling path that would have focused solely on the Olympics.

Dunne has secured several NIL (name, image, likeness) deals over the last year. She has over 10 million followers and can earn up to $500,000 a post.

Olivia Dunne met her boyfriend and the 2023 MLB draft's first pick Paul Skenes at LSU

Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers greets fans after winning the NCAA College World Series in Omaha

The decision to focus on Louisianna State University has been a profitable and fruitful move for Olivia Dunne. The school even helped set up a billboard in Times Square, New York for her.

Dunne also met her current boyfriend and rising MLB star Paul Skenes at LSU.

Skenes is one of the most exciting young prospects we have seen in years. He was recently selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and agreed to a colossal $9.2 million signing bonus with the club.

The decision by Olivia Dunne to choose LSU over the Olympics seems to have worked out for the 20-year-old star, who continues to reach new heights every year.