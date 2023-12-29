“Be there or be squared”- Olivia Dunne sparks excitement with stunning photo as LSU Tigers gear up for 2024 season

With Christmas over and New Year's Eve almost here, Olivia Dunne is ready for 2024. The LSU gymnast has had a busy December, being seen with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, taking in the New York City sights.

LSU Gymnastics posted a picture of Dunne to build hype for the upcoming gymnastics season, along with the caption:

"Sights set on January 5th"

Dunne took to Instagram and shared the image on her stories with her $4.6 million followers, adding:

"Be there ^ or be squared."

Olivia Dunne sparks excitement with LSU Tigers 2024 season approaching

Olivia Dunne will be looking forward to the 2024 season, although after an incident in Utah, the gymnastics team has increased security.

Dunne spoke to People Magazine in November:

"Actually, we've got it settled down a bit," Dunne said regarding the concern about her safety."We haven't competed since last season, so we'll see what this season holds. But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team."

Olivia Dunne's busy December

Olivia Dunne has shared much of her activities in the holiday season with her followers on IG and TikTok. She spent time in New York with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and they even went on a helicopter date to see the city skyline.

Dunne later introduced Skenes to TikTok as they took in the sights from ground level and admitted her biggest problem at Christmas is not telling people what gifts she has bought them.

On Saturday, Dunne was in attendance as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 and was spotted by the jumbotron. She shared her experience with her followers on IG with the caption:

"Just a ⚾️ girly trying to understand 🏒 what the puck is going on."

2024 is fast approaching and Dunne will be looking forward to starting the gymnastics season with LSU on Jan. 5. With this being her senior year and Skenes expected to feature in the MLB for the Pirates, this could be a big year for the young couple.

