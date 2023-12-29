Gymnast & TikTok star Olivia Dunne gives her candid opinion about hockey after watching NHL game live

Olivia Dunne, recognized as TikTok's million-dollar tumbler and acknowledged by Forbes as the globe's most-followed college athlete, ventured into uncharted territory by attending a New Jersey Devils hockey game on Dec. 23.

Although she openly confessed to not being an avid hockey enthusiast, the LSU gymnast showcased her support for the Devils in a vibrant red knit sweater and a stylish black Prada beanie.

In a TikTok clip capturing her perplexed expressions during the game, Dunne humorously shared her experience, stating,

"Just a ⚾️ girly trying to understand 🏒."

The caption playfully questioned,

"what the puck is going on,"

encapsulating her candid attempt to decipher the intricacies of the sport.

Expand Tweet

The TikTok video has resonated widely, amassing an impressive 2.1 million views. Dunne, who had recently enjoyed time in New York with her boyfriend, professional baseball player Paul Skenes, returned to her New Jersey roots for the Christmas holidays. While her affinity for baseball is apparent, her sentiments toward hockey remain uncertain.

The gymnastics sensation's foray into the world of NHL hockey provides a refreshing and humorous perspective as she navigates the game with a mix of confusion and festive spirit.

Olivia Dunne's candid opinion about hockey adds a touch of authenticity to her social media presence, showcasing her willingness to embrace new experiences, even if they involve decoding the mysteries of the puck and the ice.

Olivia Dunne's dominating earnings and influence

Olivia Dunne has emerged as a true social media sensation, capturing the attention of millions with her captivating content. Boasting an impressive 7.8 million followers on TikTok and a staggering 420.9 million likes, Dunne's digital presence has become a lucrative platform for businesses seeking to tap into her vast audience.

Sponsored content has become a major revenue stream for Dunne, with reports indicating that she earns between $4,400 and $7,400 for each TikTok video. In contrast, sponsored Instagram posts command an even higher price tag, ranging from $31,900 to $43,200.

In a revealing moment on the "Full Send Podcast," Dunne disclosed a staggering $500,000 payday for a single sponsored Instagram post earlier this year. Her name, image, and likeness valuation, standing at an impressive $3.2 million per On3, underscores her significant influence in the digital realm.

As a result, Dunne's estimated net worth currently sits at $2.3 million, making her not only the highest-earning female collegiate athlete but also positioning her as one of the top earners among all college athletes, trailing only behind the likes of Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders.

In the dynamic landscape of social media, Olivia Dunne has captured hearts and carved a lucrative niche as a trailblazing influencer.