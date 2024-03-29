Former University of California swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy has backed the Golden Bears to win their third straight team title at the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024.

Murphy was part of the California Golden Bears from 2013-2017 and had a very impressive collegiate career with them. In his final year, which came after he won three golds at the Rio Olympics, the American won the 100-yards and 200-yards backstroke events at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, doing so for the fourth straight year.

As the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 are in full flow, the 28-year-old is backing his former collegiate team to complete a three-peat of NCAA titles after they won the championship in 2022 and 2023. He took to Instagram to announce his support for the Golden Bears after they won the 800-yard freestyle relay at the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championship 2024. Sharing a picture from his collegiate career, Murphy wrote:

"Let’s go get a three-peat, @calmenswim."

California clocked a combined timing of 6:02.26 to hold off Arizona State University who clocked 6:04.95 owing to Leon Marchand’s record-breaking performance. The Bears team consisted of Gabriel Jett, Destin Lasco, Jack Alexy, and Robin Hanson. Texas University secured the 3rd position after clocking 6:05.53.

Ryan Murphy eying history at the Paris Olympics

Toyota US Open - Day 3

Ryan Murphy is regarded as one of the all-time best swimmers, and the 28-year-old isn't done yet. After winning the 100 and 200-meter backstroke titles at TYR Swim Pro Series 2024, he aims to win the same titles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

If Murphy is able to win a medal in the 100m and 200m backstroke in Paris, he will become the first person in history to be ‘medalled both 100 and 200 back (backstroke) at three consecutive Olympics”. In an interview with NBC Chicago, he spoke about potentially achieving the feat.

" I don’t think anyone has ever medaled both 100 and 200 back at three consecutive Olympics. I like the idea of trying to do things that no one’s ever done before"

Ryan Murphy won the gold medal at the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he secured a bronze in 100m and a silver in 200m backstroke. He was also part of the gold-winning 4x100m medal relay USA team.