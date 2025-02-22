"Giggling like 7-year-olds"- Gabby Thomas shares glimpse of taco flights with Olympic medalist Morolake Akinosun

Gabby Thomas recently shared a glimpse of spending quality time with former track athlete and Olympian Morolake Akinosun. Thomas is presently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

The 28-year-old wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Athlos NYC, where she earned a sceond-place finish in the 200m event. Ahead of this meet, Thomas competed in the Paris Olympics, where she won three Olympic gold medals in the 200m event, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

The American is currently in her off-season and has not registered in any of the indoor events of the 2025 track season. She is expected to commence her 2025 season by at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league.

While Gabby Thomas is in her off-season, she is making sure to spend fun times with her friends. Most recently, the 28-year-old shared a glimpse of spending quality time with Akinosun while eating tacos and chatting.

Thomas reshared the former track athlete's Instagram story, the caption of which read:

"@gabbythomas🤍muted this cause we were giggling like we were 7 years old🤣"

Gabby Thomas’ Instagram story

Thomas also shared a video of the same with Akinosun in the frame and wrote:

"Taco flights & yap."

Thoams’ Instagram story

Gabby Thomas opened up about being an honorary starter in the Austin Marathon

Gabby Thomas at the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers (Image Source : Getty)

Gabby Thomas was the Grand Marshal of the 2024 New York City Marathon, and this year she was an honorary starter at Sunday's Ascension Seton Austin Marathon. Following this honor, the American sprinter stated that she was honored to start the marathon and motivate the runners on a winter morning. Opening up about her feelings about this honor in conversation with FloTrack, she said:

"Today I had the honor of starting the marathon and sending off the runners with some motivational thoughts. And I mean, this has been incredible. I'm having so much fun, and it's definitely a little chilly this morning, but I mean, watching these runners do their thing is so much fun," said Gabby Thomas.

When the reporter reminded the 28-year-old that it was her second time starting the marathon, the 200m Olympic champion jokingly said that she had become a pro now.

"Yes. I'm a pro now. And it really is so much fun. The running community is so special. In New York city it was awesome, it felt like a party. Here, Austin's obviously full of incredible runners. The energy and the vibes and the community feels just so great. So, it was such an honor to kick it off," Thomas said.

Gabby Thomas recently donned a red dress at Time's Impact dinner after she made it to the 25-member list of the Closers.

