"Girls night every night"-Alica Schmidt reveals highlights of fun evening with teammates in high altitude camp

Alica Schmidt recently shared a glimpse of spending the evenings during her training days with her teammates in a recent update. The German athlete has returned to South Africa for a high-altitude training camp.

Schmidt made her 800m debut in the 2025 track season at the Erfurt Athletics meet in Germany and clocked 2:05.57. Following this, she also competed in other races in the indoor season, including the National Championships; however, she fell short of attaining a podium finish in any of them.

The athlete is currently focused on improving her skills and is training for the upcoming events of this track season. Amid this, she shared a glimpse of how she spends the evening of her training days with her teammates. Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram stories enjoying delicious food together with her teammates while having a conversation with each other.

"How our evenings in training camp look like🥰🥰 "It's basically girls night every night👯✨✨" Alica Schmidt wrote.

Schmidt's Instagram story

A few days ahead, the athlete gave a sneak peek of her first few training sessions in South Africa and opened up about the struggles she was facing due to the high altitude. While sharing a video of her training, she wrote:

"Otherwise training was good. Double threshold day means loots of mileage. I could really feel that we are on 1900m in my lungs the last two days."

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about her first 800m Nationals

German athlete, Schmidt- Source: Getty

After concluding her 2024 season at the Paris Olympics, Alica Schmidt announced that she will be transitioning from the 400m dash to the 800m events. Following this, she made her first appearance in her 800m event at the National Games, where she earned a fourth-place finish after clocking 2:09.90s.

Along with this, she also competed in the 4x200m relay, where she and her team bagged a silver medal. Shortly after these performances, she opened up about her race on her Instagram handle. She shared a video from the event and wrote a note in the caption, reflecting on her race. The 26-year-old said that her race did not go as planned and was a tough one for her.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" Alica Schmidt wrote.

She added:

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️"

Alica Schmidt is expected to make her return on the track in the summer for the outdoor season after training rigorously to hone her skills.

