"Giving back to the communities in which I occupy"- Gabby Thomas volunteers with health clinic

American sprinter Gabby Thomas continues her noble work toward giving back to the community to make the environment a better place to live in. She has recently participated in the Amplify Austin with the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic and is raising funds for people in need.

She started volunteering back in 2019 for the Healthcare Clinic. The organization provides healthcare services and education to children and adults in Austin.

Gabby Thomas shared about fundraising for the organization on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“Giving back to the communities in which I occupy and making them a better place has always been important to me. This year I'm participating in Amplify Austin with the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic. Check out my fundraiser 🫶🏻”

Expand Tweet

She also reposted this on her Instagram handle along with the donation link, captioning it:

"I first started volunteering at @volunteerhealthcareclinic in 2019! Every dollar makes a difference for these patients 🥹"

Enter caption

Earlier, in an interview with letsrundotcom posted on YouTube, Gabby Thomas revealed that she has been a member of the healthcare clinic where she did volunteering work and devoted nearly ten hours of her week. She stated:

“Volunteer work is really important to me. It's really important to give back to the communities I live in, and that I occupy, Austin being the main one since I live and train there. So, I work at a healthcare clinic that provides healthcare resources and services to people who don't have health insurance, and I think that’s huge.”

She also mentioned that she managed the cases of a set of patients at the clinic, ensuring that they get their appointments, needs, and medications, and making sure that their lives are in good shape.

It is worth noting that Gabby Thomas pursued neurobiology and global health as an undergraduate while attending Harvard University. At the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, she opted for a master’s degree in epidemiology at their Austin regional campus.

Gabby Thomas’ inspiration

Gabrielle Thomas in the Women's 200m Heats at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

During her childhood, Gabby Thomas was hugely inspired by seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix to participate in track and field races. Her first memory of watching Felix was witnessing her competing while she was at her grandmother's house.

She is presently one of the top American sprinters, winning two World Championships medals, including a gold in the women’s 4×100m relay and silver in the 200m, both achieved in 2023.