"God's plan to get me down there" - David Taylor's Oklahoma State new commit Jax Forrest makes feelings known on choosing program

The former acclaimed wrestler David Taylor is leading Oklahoma State University’s successful wrestling team. Their newest recruit, Jax Forrest, the rising star from Bishop McCort High School, has recently revealed why he chose OSU's wrestling program.

Oklahoma State, ranked 2nd in the NCAA Division I, is now guided by five-time medalist of World Championships and Olympic gold medalist David Taylor. In 2017, Forrest became the U17 World silver medalist in the category of 55kg. In his Instagram post, he revealed why he wants to become a member of the eminent Oklahoma State University wrestling program.

“I'm really blessed and just excited for the future. I trust the coaches there that they're going to be able to get me to the level I want to be in. With them being able to do it and I trust them for that. Oklahoma State kind of going into it was one of my favorite schools. It's almost like it was God's plan to get me down there when he got me years ago and now it's where I'm going to be for a long time. All the coaches, the support there with wrestling being what wrestling is at Oklahoma State,” Forrest said.

Forrest won the PIAA 2A championship as a sophomore and selected OSU as they have reached prominent heights in wrestling. One of OSU’s star collegiate players was Taylor, who became the two-time NCAA Division I national champion and a four-time Big Ten Conference champion.

Earlier, OSU was led by one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, John Smith, who, in 1997, was inducted as a Distinguished Member in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

David Taylor shares his thoughts on coaching and training the younger generations

David Taylor at the Wrestling Senior World Championships Belgrade 2023 - Source: Getty

The two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner, David Taylor, has also reflected on his thoughts on his admiration of the sport and his passion for teaching the upcoming generation about wrestling. According to one of the segments of Tulsa World, the notable Olympic wrestler shared his viewpoints.

“I love coaching. I love wrestling. You know I've spent the last seven years um you know building the M2 training center with Mark Mcnight. In a short period of time our club became one of the best clubs in the country. I think we were able to develop the talent and pour into the kids and um it's something that I always loved.” He said [0:21 onwards]

The three-time gold medalist from the Pan American Championships expressed that he has always been passionate about his sport and also the opportunities to teach the sport to optimistically shape younger minds. Taylor is also a three-time gold medalist at the US Open Championships.

