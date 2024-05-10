Gold over America Tour 2024- List of All-Star Team of Champion Gymnasts ft. Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

The 2024 Gold over America Tour, headlined by the legendary gymnast Simone Biles, will be held across 30 different arenas in the United States. She will be joined by other elite athletes including Jordan Chiles and Kayla Di Cello.

The Gold over America Tour is a celebration of elite athletes. The much-awaited event will commence on September 17, following the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The 30 halts of the event will include Los Angeles (20 September), Chicago (29 September) and Brooklyn (5 October).

The other athletes will also include the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, who had the honor of being the flag bearer at the 2023 Pan American Games where she secured three medals including a gold in the team, silver in vault, and a bronze in the individual all-around event.

Jade Carey, the three-time world champion and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist, and Kayla DiCello, who recently secured the all-around title at the 2024 Winter Cup, will also showcase their athleticism along with Biles.

Shilese Jones, the two-time U.S. national champion on uneven bars, and the six-time All-American Katelyn Jones will be among other players to display their gymnastics talents. Male gymnasts will include Casimir Schmidt and Fred Richard.

List of athletes to be present at the 2024 Gold over America Tour

Simone Biles

Shilese Jones

Jordan Chiles

Kayla DiCello

Jade Carey

Evita Griskenas

Melaine Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos

Peng Peng Lee

Katelyn Ohashi

Casimir Schmidt

Fred Richard

"It brings a different type of crowd too" - Simone Biles on male athletes joining in the Gold over America Tour 2024

Simone Biles participates in a workout on February 05, 2024, in Katy, Texas.

Simone Biles emphasized the effects of inviting male gymnasts to the Gold over America Tour 2024.

The earlier edition of the event exclusively featured female athletes. During the Olympic year, Biles announced the participation of male athletes, believing they would attract a different type of crowd by showing cool tricks.

During an interview with the Associated Press, she said:

"This time around we’re like ‘OK, that worked but let’s do it a little bit differently, let’s invite the men.’”

“(The men) also bring a little bit, in the best way, sex appeal,” Biles said. “I think that’s very interesting and it brings a different type of crowd too. It’s like they can do really cool tricks with little to no effort without training and so I think it’ll be a beautiful show.”

The two-time World Championship medalist and three-time NCAA Champion Fred Richard, and Dutch gymnast Casimir Schmidt, will team up with the female athletes to tour the nation.