"Good teams are not going to go down easy" - Laney Choboy explains how Nebraska Volleyball regrouped after Pitt’s third-set surge at AVCA First Serve

Nebraska Volleyball star Laney Choboy discussed how the Huskers regrouped and made a comeback to win their match against Pittsburgh. The Panthers had come out with a 8-3 lead over the Huskers in the third set, and despite a resilient effort from Nebraska, they lost the third set 25-20. They would go on to beat Pittsburgh in the fourth set, winning the match overall.Choboy performed impressively during the match against Pittsburgh. In what was a very exciting match, Choboy led all players with 16 digs. She plays as a libero, and has contributed massively to Nebraska's campaigns over the years.Currently a junior on the team, Choboy is making waves as a starter on new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's team. She has earned multiple accolades during her time at the University of Nebraska, such as making the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three years in a row.In a post shared on Instagram by NCAA Volleyball, Choboy explained how her and the Nebraska Volleyball team managed to bounce back after their third-set loss and win the match against Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve.“Good teams are going to fight back, like they're not going to go down easy. And Pitt is an amazing team, but so are we. So when we get punched a little bit, we can punch harder, and they can do the same thing. So they came on the third set, you know, punched really hard for a second there, and, you know, took that side, but we decided we got to stay together like previously so in the fourth set we just said, &quot;Gotta stick together and take it&quot; and we can.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLaney Choboy and the Nebraska Volleyball team will play next against No. 6 Stanford this Sunday (August 24).Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reacts after Pittsburgh winBusboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts after grabbing her first official win as head coach of the Huskers against Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve. In a press conference after the game, she said (1:00 onwards):&quot;I thought it was a great match and one that we learned a lot [from]. I feel like Pitt's a team that you can never count out, and they make great adjustments. I'm just happy we got challenged and we saw different people step up in big moments. So, great win for our team and a good fight by Pittsburgh.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly was a player for the Nebraska Volleyball team from 2003 to 2006, winning a national championship during her time there.