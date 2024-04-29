"Got the job done"- Abby Steiner delighted on her 200 comeback after 10 months at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

Two-time World Championship gold medalist in 4*100m relays, Abby Steiner recently commented upon his 200m comeback at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix Invitational 2024 scheduled on April 28 at the Flora Duffy Stadium. This was the first 200m race of the 24-year-old in more than a year.

Steiner's last 200m sprint was at the 2023 USATF Championships in which she finished fourth with a run time of 22.07 seconds. However, following the event, Steiner faced a serious heel injury which left him out of the track for a prolonged time due to her recovery. After her complete recovery, the Ohio native made a return to the track at the Gamecock Invitational.

Even though she clinched the first position in the Women's 400m race during the event, her 200m specialization was yet to be tested after her injury. However, the fans didn't have to wait longer as the 24-year-old made her comeback in the event during the recently concluded USATF Bermuda Grand Prix Invitational.

Steiner produced a superb performance at the event. She made an impressive stride towards increasing her speed and clinched the first position in the event. She registered a runtime of 22.71 seconds and left behind the likes of Kynnedy Flannel and Ashanti Moore. Even though the run time was far off from her personal best of 21.77 seconds in the 200m, it was quite impressive considering her return from a serious injury.

Contained by her performance at the meet, Abby Steiner shared a heartwarming story on her Instagram handle with the caption:

"Bermuda Recap: First 200 in almost 10(!) months. 60 degrees and windyyy but got the job done."

Abby Steiner's Instagram story

Abby Steiner's produces an impressive run in the Women's 100m at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

Abby Steiner at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Amid her return from a long hiatus, Abby Steiner also finished fourth on the Women's 100m of the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. The Ohio native had an impressive run time of 11.05 seconds. She finished behind Tamari Davis (10.932 seconds), Melissa Jefferson(10.935 seconds), and Talitha Diggs (11.01 seconds).

Considering her improving performances in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events, the Ohio native will also be looking to book a place in the US national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.