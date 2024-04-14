U.S. 200m indoor world record holder Abby Steiner has expressed happiness after making a strong comeback at the Tom Jones Invitational 2024 in the 100m event. Steiner ran 11.05s for the 100m split marking the best-ever season-opening time of her career in the discipline.

The world champion didn't take part in most of the 2023 track and field competitions after suffering an injury in her left heel during The USA Track and Field Championships. Steiner had finished 4th in the 200m event before eventually calling off the season to be in the best possible shape ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

After undergoing surgery which was followed by months of rehab, Abby Steiner returned to action on April 6 at Gamecocks Invitational 2024. The 23-year-old, though known for 60m, 100m, and 200m sprints, began the season with an impressive victory in the 400m.

And now, she has displayed her prowess in the 100m as well, running an 11.05s split at the Tom Jones Invitational 2024. Steiner was competing for USA's Red Quartet in the 4×100m relay which consisted of Mikiah Brisco, Jenna Prandni, and Aleia Hobbs. The team clocked 41.94s to win the women’s 4x100m.

After the sensational run, Steiner expressed her delight in an Instagram story. Revealing that 11.04s in 100m marked her fastest-ever season opener, the 23-year-old added:

"4x100m (11.05-first one since surgery & my fastest season opener ever). So good to be backk"

Steiner is one of the favorites to make it to Team USA for the Paris Olympics 2024 when the trials take place in June. And barring no further injuries, she could be on the Olympic podium for sure, at least in the 200m discipline.

Puma signed Abby Steiner after groundbreaking performances

In December last year, global sportswear brand PUMA signed Abby Steiner after she continued to clock faster times, becoming one of the rising stars in the track and field. She clocked 21.77s in the 200m at the US Outdoor Championships in 2023 to become the 18th fastest woman of all time in the discipline.

Announcing the partnership, PUMA's head of Running Sports Marketing head hailed Steiner as ‘one of the most exciting upcoming stars in the track and field’. The 23-year-old was equally delighted with the collaboration. She expressed:

“PUMA’s list of high-performance athletes is impressive and being one of them just feels amazing. I am very happy to be part of the PUMA family now and I can't wait to take off”

