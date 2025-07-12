Gout Gout reveals reason for skipping main 200m race against Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo at Monaco Diamond League

Gout Gout clinched the U23 200m title at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, July 11. After his race, the Australian made his feelings known on why he skipped the main 200m race at the meet, while reflecting on his own victory.

The 200m line-up at the Monaco Diamond League featured a stacked field, with the likes of Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, and Jereem Richards scheduled to be in action at the race. However, Gout opted to compete in the U23 field, leaving many fans confused as to why the youngster wouldn't want to test himself against the best of the best.

After his race, Gout Gout clarified that he skipped the main 200m event as he wanted to slowly get used to the pressure, and emphasised that his target was the World Championships in September, telling media,

“I didn't compete in the main race because I just want to slowly get used to it. There is no point putting me in big races when I am running at the World Championships. The goal now is to go out there and have a little bit of fun.”

In his U23 200m race at the Monaco Diamond League, Gout was the dominant force. The young sprint sensation clocked a 20.10s for the win, putting him well out of reach of the rest of the field. Reflecting on his win, the Australian said,

“I am pretty satisfied, I just got told that it was into a headwind. I ran pretty decent so I am happy with that. I haven't competed much this season since I have to go to school, I will be back on Monday. During the holidays is the time to compete for me, I come back here and get in a few good races.”

Had Gout opted to compete in the main 200m race, his time would have placed him fifth behind Lyles, Tebogo, Makanakaishe Charamba and Alexander Ogando.

Gout Gout outlines his target for the World Championships after Monaco Diamond League victory

Gout at the 2025 Monaco Diamond League (Image Source: Getty)

After dominating the Australian Championships in April, Gout Gout headed to Europe for a long training camp. In Europe, the youngster competed at the Ostrava Golden Spike and the Monaco Diamond League, placing first in both.

Now as he prepares to head home, the youngster reflected on the aspects of his race he wants to focus on ahead of the 2025 World Championships, telling Citius Magazine,

“Definitely just my first 100 and just trying to stay calm and relaxed. Just stay in your lane and just focus on what you need to focus on and just honestly just staying relaxed and just going out there having fun.

The 2025 World Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo between September 13 and 21. Gout Gout will be competing in the 200m, where he will go up against the likes of Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, and more.

