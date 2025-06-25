"Not a bad first up" - Sprinting prodigy Gout Gout makes feelings known after record-breaking performance at his European debut 

Gout Gout recently expressed his joy while reflecting on his first race on European soil. Gout competed at the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike, a premier event on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar, held at the Městský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Ad

He dominated the 200m event at the Ostrava Golden Spike after a striking time of 20.02 seconds to defeat Reynier Mena and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who posted 20.19 and 20.60 seconds, respectively. With the stunning time, he set a new Australian record and his second national record.

The 17-year-old sprinter set his previous national record in December 2024, which he lowered by 0.02 seconds at his first senior international event on Tuesday. Following his career milestone, the young sprinter expressed his joy and acknowledged feeling confident in his training, and after he arrived in Europe.

Ad

Trending

"I've felt stronger in training these last couple of months, and I've felt good since I got to Europe last Thursday," Gout Gout said. "I knew Mena would come hard at me the first 100, but I was confident I'd be close enough to come home strongly in the second part of the race, which is of course my stronger part."

Ad

"I felt calm but strong as I came off the turn and was confident I'd be strong enough to get the win. Another national record; pretty happy with that. It's not a bad first up in Europe." (via abc.net.au)

"Going to be a great future for sure" - Gout Gout showed confidence in his skills after registering his first national record

Gout Gout at the 2025 Stawell Gift at Central Park in Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gout Gout listed his first national record in the 200m at the All-Schools Championships in Brisbane on December 7, 2024. He posted a notable time of 20.04 seconds to surpass the previous national record set by Peter Norman at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games.

Ad

Following the breakthrough, he expressed excitement and confidence in future competitions.

"These are adult times and me, just a kid – I’m running them,” Gout said. "It’s going to be a great future for sure. I didn’t expect it to be that fast, but I guess I ran Australia’s fastest-ever time in the 200. I have been chasing that record, but I didn’t think it would come this year. I thought maybe next year or the year after that.” (via olympics.com)

Following his recent victory in Europe, Gout Gout earned a spot to compete at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More