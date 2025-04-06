  • home icon
Grand Slam Track Results: Gabby Thomas faces upset despite tough chase in 400m | Day 2

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:27 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas of the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Day 2 of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track witnessed a surprising turn of events as Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser defeated the multiple-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in the 400m event. While Naser topped the event with 48.67s, Thomas posted 49.14s at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Kicking off on April 4, 2025, the Kingston edition of Grand Slam Track will conclude on April 6. The Paris Olympics medalist Melissa Jefferson also dominated the 100m event, posting 11.11s.

Kenny Bednarek tops 200m at the Kingston Grand Slam Track

Kenny Bednarek of the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)
Kenny Bednarek of the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Kenny Bednarek dominated the final 2 of the 200m after clocking 20.07 seconds. He defeated Zharnel Hughes and fellow teammate Fred Kerley, who posted 20.37 and 20.39 seconds, respectively. The results for Day 2 of the Kingston Grand Slam Track are given below.

Men's 200m Final 1

  1. Matthew Hudson Smith - 20.77
  2. Jereem Richards - 20.81
  3. Deandre Watkin - 20.91
  4. Vernon Norwood - 20.92
  5. Christopher Bailey - 20.93
  6. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi - 21.08
  7. Muzala Samukonga - 21.24
  8. Zandrion Barnes - 21.59

Men's 200m Final 2

  1. Kenny Bednarek - 20.07
  2. Zharnel Hughes - 20.37
  3. Fred Kerley - 20.39
  4. Joseph Fahnbulleh - 20.42
  5. Oblique Seville - 20.43
  6. Courtney Lindsey - 20.62
  7. Ackeem Blake - 20.68
  8. Terrence Jones - 20.79

Men's 1500m

  1. Emmanuel Wanyonyi - 3:35.18
  2. Yared Nuguse - 3:35.36
  3. Cole Hocker - 3:35.52
  4. Neil Gourley - 3:35.60
  5. Josh Kerr - 3:35.61
  6. Marco Arop - 3:39.65
  7. Bryce Hoppel -3:39.78
  8. Mohamed Attaoui -3:39.78
Men's 110m hurdles

  1. Dylan BEARD 13.29
  2. Sasha ZHOYA13.34
  3. Freddie CRITTENDEN 13.35
  4. Daniel ROBERTS 13.36
  5. Cordell TINCH 13.38
  6. Omar MCLEOD 13.38
  7. Eric EDWARDS 13.42
  8. Orlando BENNETT - 13.61

Women's 100m

  1. Melissa Jefferson - 11.11
  2. Jenna Prandini - 11.23
  3. Jacious Sears - 11.25
  4. Daryll Neita - 11.33
  5. Kemba Nelson - 11.37
  6. Alana Reid - 11.47
  7. Tamara Clark - 11.58
  8. Jodean Williams - 11.68

Women's 400m Final 1

  1. Salwa Eid Naser - 48.67
  2. Gabrielle Thomas - 49.14
  3. Marileidy Pauliono - 49.35
  4. Alexis Holmes - 50.12
  5. Stacey Ann Williams - 50.37
  6. Nickisha Pryce - 50.92
  7. Talitha Diggs - 52.05
  8. Dina Asher-Smith - 52.15
Women's 1500m

  1. Diribe Welteji - 4:04.51
  2. Susan Lokayo Ejore - 4:05.10
  3. Nikki Hiltz - 4:05.39
  4. Jessica Hull - 4:05.48
  5. Heather Maclean - 4:07.11
  6. Sage Hurta-Klecker - 4:10.16
  7. Natoya GOULE-TOPPIN 4:20.73

Women's 100m hurdles

  1. Tia Jones - 12.63
  2. Danielle Williams - 12.70
  3. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn - 12.70
  4. Ackera Nugent - 12.75
  5. Masai Russell - 12.78
  6. Denisha Cartwright - 12.96
  7. Amber Hughes - 13.39
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

