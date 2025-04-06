Grand Slam Track Results: Gabby Thomas faces upset despite tough chase in 400m | Day 2

Day 2 of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track witnessed a surprising turn of events as Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser defeated the multiple-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in the 400m event. While Naser topped the event with 48.67s, Thomas posted 49.14s at the National Stadium in Kingston.
Kicking off on April 4, 2025, the Kingston edition of Grand Slam Track will conclude on April 6. The Paris Olympics medalist Melissa Jefferson also dominated the 100m event, posting 11.11s.
Kenny Bednarek tops 200m at the Kingston Grand Slam Track
Kenny Bednarek dominated the final 2 of the 200m after clocking 20.07 seconds. He defeated Zharnel Hughes and fellow teammate Fred Kerley, who posted 20.37 and 20.39 seconds, respectively. The results for Day 2 of the Kingston Grand Slam Track are given below.
Men's 200m Final 1
- Matthew Hudson Smith - 20.77
- Jereem Richards - 20.81
- Deandre Watkin - 20.91
- Vernon Norwood - 20.92
- Christopher Bailey - 20.93
- Busang Collen Kebinatshipi - 21.08
- Muzala Samukonga - 21.24
- Zandrion Barnes - 21.59
Men's 200m Final 2
- Kenny Bednarek - 20.07
- Zharnel Hughes - 20.37
- Fred Kerley - 20.39
- Joseph Fahnbulleh - 20.42
- Oblique Seville - 20.43
- Courtney Lindsey - 20.62
- Ackeem Blake - 20.68
- Terrence Jones - 20.79
Men's 1500m
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi - 3:35.18
- Yared Nuguse - 3:35.36
- Cole Hocker - 3:35.52
- Neil Gourley - 3:35.60
- Josh Kerr - 3:35.61
- Marco Arop - 3:39.65
- Bryce Hoppel -3:39.78
- Mohamed Attaoui -3:39.78
Men's 110m hurdles
- Dylan BEARD 13.29
- Sasha ZHOYA13.34
- Freddie CRITTENDEN 13.35
- Daniel ROBERTS 13.36
- Cordell TINCH 13.38
- Omar MCLEOD 13.38
- Eric EDWARDS 13.42
- Orlando BENNETT - 13.61
Women's 100m
- Melissa Jefferson - 11.11
- Jenna Prandini - 11.23
- Jacious Sears - 11.25
- Daryll Neita - 11.33
- Kemba Nelson - 11.37
- Alana Reid - 11.47
- Tamara Clark - 11.58
- Jodean Williams - 11.68
Women's 400m Final 1
- Salwa Eid Naser - 48.67
- Gabrielle Thomas - 49.14
- Marileidy Pauliono - 49.35
- Alexis Holmes - 50.12
- Stacey Ann Williams - 50.37
- Nickisha Pryce - 50.92
- Talitha Diggs - 52.05
- Dina Asher-Smith - 52.15
Women's 1500m
- Diribe Welteji - 4:04.51
- Susan Lokayo Ejore - 4:05.10
- Nikki Hiltz - 4:05.39
- Jessica Hull - 4:05.48
- Heather Maclean - 4:07.11
- Sage Hurta-Klecker - 4:10.16
- Natoya GOULE-TOPPIN 4:20.73
Women's 100m hurdles
- Tia Jones - 12.63
- Danielle Williams - 12.70
- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn - 12.70
- Ackera Nugent - 12.75
- Masai Russell - 12.78
- Denisha Cartwright - 12.96
- Amber Hughes - 13.39