Simone Biles once reflected on a heart-wrenching story involving herself and her younger sister Adria being distanced away from her grandparents Ronald and Nellie. Biles and her siblings Adria, Ashley, and Tevin were inducted into foster care after their biological mother struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and couldn't provide for her children.

However, she did visit her grandparents' home once in a while before they adopted her. During one such visit, Biles and her siblings were visited by their biological mother Shanon, who later requested to reunite the family. However, Biles felt conflicted about the situation while Ashley and Tevin wanted to be with their mother.

Despite being close to her grandparents, Biles couldn't imagine living her life without her siblings and felt torn between the two. Later Ronald discussed with the social worker the possibility of sending the two older siblings (Ashley and Tevin) back to Ohio while keeping the younger ones with them.

However, the social worker insisted the social worker stay together, resulting all four returning to Ohio, where their biological mother resided. In her autobiography, Biles reflected on the emotionally draining moment of leaving her grandparents. She highlighted that although her grandparents were sad, they prayed for the best.

"A couple of days later, when Shanon started talking about trying to reunite the family, I didn’t know how to feel. Ashley and Tevin wanted to be with her, and as much as I’d grown to love and depend on my grandparents, I wanted to be with my brother and sister. I didn’t know the world without them. I felt so torn."

"We adopted you both today" - When Simone Biles reflected on the moment she realized she was adopted

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Simone Biles reflected on the moment they realized they were adopted. She recalled that while she and Adria were leaving the kitchen after adressing Nellie as grandmother, the latter stopped them and informed that they were oficially adopted that day. Nellie explained that she and Ronald were now their mother and father, changing the dynamic of the family.

“Good night, Grandma!' I called as I was skipping out of the kitchen with Adria on my heels," Simone Biles wrote. "There was something different in her tone. I didn’t know what to expect. 'You know, girls,' she said as we stood in front of her, 'we adopted you both today. So I’m your mother now, and he'—she pointed at my grandpa, who was wiping the table mats—'he’s your father.'”

Simone Biles and her Adria were adopted by Ronald and Nellie when they were six and four, respectively.

